Giving Tuesday, a global movement inspiring donations to charities, is Nov. 28; give locally

Giving Tuesday, the global movement that inspires donations to charities, will take place on November 28 — and potential donors are likely already hearing about it.

Here are three local charities that will be participating. The idea is to keep local funds close to home — to help those in need:

EASTERSEALS REDWOOD

Easterseals Redwood is leading the way to 100% equity, access and inclusion for people with disabilities, military veterans and people facing economic disadvantages in our community.



Partner with them to build a more diverse and inclusive Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky. Whether you can give $5 or $5,000, your support will ensure that all people in our community are included, supported and given the opportunity to experience breakthrough moments on the path to success. It’s true – our economy and our community are better when everyone is included.





Consider this: $50 provides one day of childcare services for a child with disabilities; $100 provides one full month of food services for an adult under Easterseals Redwood’s care; $500 provides two weeks of summer camp for a child with disabilities; $1,000 provides employment services and support to veterans in our community. Or multiply your impact with a monthly gift and join the passionate and dedicated Raise of Hope group of supporters.



Make a gift at EastersealsRedwood.org.



PEOPLE WORKING COOPERATIVELY

For more than 48 years, People Working Cooperatively has been strengthening the Tri-State region by providing critical home repairs, energy conservation and accessibility modification services to low-income residents so they can remain independent and healthy in their homes. The nonprofit performs more than 7,000 services for eligible homeowners each year, many of whom face challenges due to illness, disability, job loss or other circumstances.

Your gift to the Annual Support Campaign helps PWC support neighbors in need like John, a client in his 70s who is also caring for his 12-year-old granddaughter. When a corroded pipe began to leak in the home and then the furnace gave out, PWC stepped in to repair both issues, ensuring the family stayed warm with working plumbing.



Restore hope today at PWChomerepairs.org.



ST. VINCENT DE PAUL NORTHERN KENTUCKY

For a century, St. Vincent de Paul Northern Kentucky (SVdP NKY) has been helping our neighbors in need.



Each year, hundreds of volunteer Vincentians on their spiritual journey offer person-to-person assistance to those who need it, lend a compassionate ear to care for those suffering and offer help to those in need of a helping hand. Last year alone, SVdP NKY served more than 56,000 of our neighbors in need thanks to the generosity of our Northern Kentucky community.



To celebrate 100 years, SVdP NKY hopes that you will consider supporting our #100DaysofCharity campaign. Thanks to the generosity of two local donors, donations made to SVdP NKY between November 21-28 (Giving Tuesday) will be doubled up to $15,000!



To donate and make a difference in the lives of our neighbors in need, please visit https://www.svdpnky.org/.

Many other local charities will also likely be participating. Check your social media and emails for the charities closest to home