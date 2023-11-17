Governor awards more than $2.2m to fight domestic violence; leads nation with statewide data project

Gov. Andy Beshear awarded $2,233,948 to 32 organizations across the Commonwealth that work to combat domestic violence as well as support and seek justice for survivors. The Beshear administration is also working with the Council of State Governments to launch the council’s largest statewide domestic violence data project.

“I am proud that today we are investing more than $2 million to support domestic violence survivors and tackle violence in our communities. Additionally, with the launch of our new statewide domestic violence data project, we are leading the nation in efforts to combat domestic violence.”

“By working together, we can enhance the safety of every community in the commonwealth,” said Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman. “This partnership emphasizes our commitment to ensuring domestic violence survivors have access to safety, justice and healing in Kentucky.”

Violence Against Women Act Awards

The $2 million in funding is being awarded from the federal Violence Against Women Act grant program focused on stopping sexual assault, domestic violence, dating violence and stalking. Funds are allocated for law enforcement, prosecutors, victim services and state and local courts. It also supports community and local projects serving adult and youth (ages 11-17) victims.

For a full list of 2023-2024 sub-award recipients, click here. Among the recipients are NKY’s ION, $107,148 and St. Elizabeth Medical Center, $62,615.

Leaders from several organizations explain how these funds allow them to better serve their clients through services, advocacy and shelter.

“We are truly honored to have been selected for a VAWA subaward for 2024,” said Fayette County Sheriff Kathy Witt. “The Office of the Fayette County Sheriff understands the critical needs that survivors of violence face every day in their journey to be free. This funding will allow us to strengthen the safety net for survivors and hold offenders accountable.”

“Safe Harbor provides lifesaving services because of VAWA,” said Safe Harbor of Northeast Kentucky Inc. Executive Director Ann Perkins. “Our program cannot serve the volume of victims without the funding from this grant. We are grateful and thankful and hope that Congress realizes the value of this funding and the lives that it saves. Saving lives is always well spent money.”

“Funding from VAWA will assist us to continue to expand our team of SANE (Sexual Assault Nurse Examiners), allowing us to maintain 24/7 hospital coverage and provide services to victims of sexual assault and domestic violence,” said Kristina Tapio, SANE/Forensic Program Manager at Baptist Health Hardin. “The funding also provides compensation for a medical provider to offer follow-up care, aiding in the healing and recovery for individuals who have been through a traumatic event.”

Statewide Domestic Violence Data Project

Gov. Beshear said the state needs quality, accurate data to help end domestic violence and enhance the safety of every community in the Commonwealth.

To improve outcomes for survivors, the executive, judicial and legislative branches, as well as the Kentucky State Police, Department of Corrections, Administrative Office of the Courts, the Justice and Public Safety Cabinet’s Criminal Justice Statistical Analysis Center and ZeroV are partnering with the CSG Justice Center. This is the council’s largest statewide domestic violence data project. The group will analyze domestic violence data and then make policy recommendations to improve services and prevent victimization. This project is expected to be completed by the end of 2024 at no cost to Kentuckians.

“We know that domestic violence victimization leads to far-reaching health impacts. Children who are exposed to domestic violence experience emotional, mental and social trauma, adversely affecting their development,” Justice and Public Safety Cabinet Secretary Kerry Harvey said. “Kentucky doesn’t tolerate domestic violence, which is why this administration is doing everything it takes – from data collection to awarding grant funding, championing legislation and working across party lines – to end this abuse and empower survivors.”

“The Council of State Governments Justice Center is proud to partner with Kentucky on this exciting Justice Reinvestment Initiative,” said CSG Justice Center Director Megan Quattlebaum. “It’s inspiring when leaders from all three branches of government come together to use data and research to guide their understanding of complex criminal justice challenges and identify impactful solutions. Kentucky is one of the first states to utilize the Justice Reinvestment approach to analyze and address the problem of domestic violence specifically, and we look forward to supporting the state as it tackles this critical issue.”