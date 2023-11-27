Introducing the new ‘Prestant,’ with an inaugural Yuletide on York Christmas free concert event

It’s Yuletide on York at The Prestant, a newly renovated event space in Newport, on December 8 at 7:30 p.m.

The inaugural Yuletide on York Christmas free concert event at Northern Kentucky’s newest unique event space, The Prestant, in Newport, 720 York Street.

This one-of-a-kind concert will feature a brass quartet, a jazz sextet, and vocalist performance highlighting the building’s centerpiece, an original 1924 Tellers-Kent pipe organ.

Friends, family, local businesses, and others are encouraged to gather to enjoy the festivities and a preview of a local newly renovated event space. Space is limited, so registration is required.

Anyone interested in the event should RSVP here.

There are a limited number of tickets available. This is a free event but RSVP is required. Donations at the door will benefit the Newport Primary School Holiday Gift Drive.

Light refreshments from Pompilios and Sweet Tooth Candies will be provided by First National Bank of Kentucky.

The Prestant is a unique event space located in historic Newport.

This hidden gem provides an all-in-one experience for weddings, with a traditional church for the ceremony and a fully renovated event space for a reception.

Standing over a century old, The Prestant offers exquisite architecture, stained glass windows, and details of intricate craftsmanship.

The “Prestant” name comes from the open diapason of an organ showcasing the principle sound of the organ. The message is simple: to extend an invitation of love, peace, and friendship to all who want to enjoy its space. The space serves as a special experience and welcoming environment for weddings and events that connect people and build lasting memories.