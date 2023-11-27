It’s Salvation Army Red Kettle Season; listen for the bells, help raise $1m for service to the underserved

Staff report

Red Kettle Season is in full swing in Greater Cincinnati, as The Salvation Army undertakes its annual fund drive that serves so many of the underserved in our community.

Volunteers are welcome as bell ringers.

Kettles are now out in force where donations can be made as you shop. Listen for the bells, an iconic symbol of holiday giving.

Donations can be made online at salvationarmycincinnati.org or by texting “KETTLE” to 31333.

The regional goal for this Red Kettle season is ambitious: $1 million to fuel essential services throughout the year.

The Salvation Army “meets human needs without discrimination” and since 1865 has provided food, shelter, clothing, and financial assistance to thousands of people in need. From toys for children at Christmas time to meals for the hungry, to camps and family counseling, the range of services is extensive.

The Red Kettle program makes giving easy and convenient.

