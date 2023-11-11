Kentucky Afield Outdoors: Variable weather patterns are good predictor of waterfowl hunting success

By Lee McClellan

Kentucky Afield

Variability in weather patterns is a good predictor of success for the upcoming waterfowl seasons that open on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 23.

Waterfowl hunters have approximately two months to pursue ducks and geese in Kentucky. During that time, the weather can vary wildly from warm sunny days to freezing rain topped by snow. The more unpredictable the weather, the better it is for hunters.

“The success of the season is weather dependent,” said John Brunjes, migratory bird program coordinator for the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources. “When we have frequent storms, you get constant waterfowl movement. Within 48 hours of arriving at a new location, the chance of a bird being harvested goes down dramatically.”

Brunjes explained waterfowl landing in a new area soon learn to pattern the humans there. “If we have stable weather and sedentary birds, they target where you are,” he said.

While birds patterning hunters can make the hunt more challenging, it doesn’t mean that’s an excuse to stay home.

Brunjes urges waterfowl hunters to get out and hunt, no matter what the internet prognosticators or the weather forecast says. “The one day afield you may remember for the rest of your life may come when the internet says it’s bad,” he explained. “Waterfowl may arrive at anytime – and that is the day you want to be in the field. Be prepared to go and have a good time with whatever Mother Nature provides.”

Brunjes recalled a day when he received reports of many redhead ducks in the area. However, he decided to wait until the next day to hunt. “The birds were gone,” he said. “I could have had a great day, but I waited. You never harvest any birds sitting at home.”

The 2023 duck population estimates produced by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service show a 7 percent decline in North America from last year. The population declined to a total of roughly 32,320,000 ducks. Last year, the federal waterfowl survey revealed 34,657,000 ducks in the population.

Mallards remain the most abundant duck species; but they declined from 7,434,000 birds to 6,129,000, a reduction of 18 percent in 2023. Blue-winged teal are the second most abundant species in North America but declined by 19 percent to 5,253,000 birds.

However, northern pintail, a species in a long decline, increased 24 percent in 2023 to 2,219,000 birds. Green-winged teal and canvasback also showed notable increases this year.

The amount of water on the landscape will determine how many migrating waterfowl will linger in the state during the winter.

Kentucky has been mired in a long dry spell over the summer, with weeks of gorgeous warm and cloudless days, but precious little rain. It appears this weather pattern may break up soon, with cooler temperatures on the way and rain in the forecast.

“Right now, most of our waterfowl management areas are struggling for water,” Brunjes said.

About half of the state is classified by the U.S. Drought Monitor as either abnormally dry or in a moderate drought. Ballard and McCracken counties are the only counties in far western Kentucky listed as abnormally dry.

Even wildlife management areas (WMAs) that pump water to provide waterfowl habitat need some rain. “On the shallow areas on the WMAs that we flood, the soil sucks it up in drought conditions,” Brunjes said. “The water stacks easily when the soils are moist.”

Boatwright WMA, located near the confluence of the Ohio and Mississippi rivers in far west Kentucky, is a popular waterfowl hunting spot. Several important changes regarding hunt rules are going into effect for the 2023-2024 waterfowl hunting seasons.

“We made changes to improve the quality of the hunting experience and simplify the rules and regulations,” Brunjes said. “We made it similar to the rules for Ballard WMA and Sloughs WMA.”

Brunjes said the new rules will provide waterfowl using the area more resting time. “Allowing birds more periods where they are not disturbed increases the harvest of birds,” he said. “More resting time on Boatwright means more time the birds stay on the area.”

Brunjes recommends hunters consult the 2023-2024 Kentucky Waterfowl Hunting Guide for more information on hunting Boatwright WMA and the changes put into place for this season.

Scouting the areas you plan to hunt is important for successful hunting, but also for safety. “You will be going to your hunting spot in the dark, knowing where to go and how you want to hunt helps hunting success,” Brunjes said.

The first segment of the season for ducks, coots and mergansers begins Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 23, and closes Nov. 26. The second segment opens Dec. 7 and continues through Jan. 31.

The season for Canada goose, white-fronted goose and brant opens Nov. 23 and closes Feb. 15.

Waterfowl hunters need a hunting license, Kentucky Migratory Bird/Waterfowl Permit and a Federal Duck Stamp. Hunters must sign the federal stamp in order for it to be valid. The sportsman’s license, senior lifetime sportsman’s license and senior/disabled license all include a hunting license and Kentucky waterfowl permit. They do not include the federal stamp.

Lead shot is not allowed for waterfowl hunting. Instead, hunters must use non-toxic shot approved by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Waterfowl hunters using boats should be especially mindful of water conditions and be on the alert for barges on major rivers or debris in the water during high water. For boaters, wearing a float coat or life preserver is just as essential as a shotgun and decoys.

So, get out of the house, and have a good season.

Lee McClellan is a nationally award-winning associate editor for Kentucky Afield magazine, the official publication of the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources. He is a life-long hunter and angler, with a passion for smallmouth bass fishing.