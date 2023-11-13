Kentucky Symphony Orchestra’s Christmas Classic — The Carpenters: A Christmas Portrait — Dec. 15/16

The Kentucky Symphony Orchestra pulls out a vinyl Christmas classic — The Carpenters: A Christmas Portrait, offering the entire studio album live, thanks to KSO arranger/pianist, Terry LaBolt.

Vocalist Denise Parroco, a former Kings Island/Dominion performer supplies Karen’s vocals together with a choral octet and 40-piece orchestra.

The evening includes forty pop, sacred, traditional Christmas classics including “Merry Christmas Darling”, “Sleigh Ride”, “Ave Maria”, “Nutcracker selections”, “Santa Claus Is Coming To Town”, “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” and many more.

Tickets would make a great gift for your Thanksgiving dinner hosts, or for those who simply have everything they need.

Join the Kentucky Symphony Orchestra, Denise Parroco and friends in person 7:30 p.m. Friday, December 15 or Saturday, December 16 in Greaves Concert Hall (NKU).

Tickets $19-35.

Select your reserved seats on-line or call 859-431-6216. A Livestream pass (with 60 day access) available for the Saturday, December 16 performance only.