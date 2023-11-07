Ludlow Historic Society to sponsor trivia, storytelling event at Bircus Brewery November 14

The Ludlow Historic Society is sponsoring an evening of trivia games and storytelling at Bircus Brewery, 322 Elm St., on Tuesday, November 14, from 6:30-8:30 p.m.. The event is open to the public, and anyone who has family connections with Ludlow is especially invited to participate.

Old timers will share stories about the city’s history as it progressed from a sleepy suburb to a busy railroad community whose stories linger to the present day.

Those interested in taking part in the trivia games can test their knowledge of local history by participating in a trivia team composed of up to six people. Prizes will be awarded to the highest scoring teams.

Admission is $5 per person or $25 for 2 admissions plus a pizza and soft drinks. Tickets can be purchased at www.bircus.com or at the door that evening.

Proceeds from the event benefit the Ludlow Historic Society whose mission focuses on architectural preservation in the Ludlow Historic District.

Ludlow Historic Society