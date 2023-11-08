Mike Tussey: A day of anxiety, dread, and concern — the day of the road test for your driver’s license

In our lifetime, we all feel days of anticipation that cause cold sweat, butterflies and jitters. It’s amazing how those feelings just creep into our very being, but they do. It doesn’t matter your age, if you’re honest, you will remember the day set for your road test to get your driver’s license.

You likely were 16, but there are many who had the experience years later.

The written test you studied for was likely a breeze and you probably got a passing score, if not a perfect score. So, the big day is set.

Like most of us, someone in our family became our “instructor” and you felt just fine getting behind the wheel to begin your training. Likely, it was your mom or dad or even your spouse. You may have even got upset with them during your training and barked back at them when they were critical of your mistakes. It’s funny how prior to becoming a driver, you never thought of the skill and concentration required to be in control of an automobile while contending with close up traffic all around you.

For me, my big day came in 1954 when I became 16. My “instructor” was my uncle Bill whom I respected and loved. So, I thought this ordeal will be much easier with him teaching me all I had to know.

My nemesis was the very car I would have to master in order to get my license. There it was parked in front of our house, a 1948 Dodge Town Car sedan. I had been a passenger in the “Big Guy” seemingly a thousand times. The Dodge would catch your attention with its white wall tires, push button starter, 102 horse power, straight 6 cylinder engine, complete with foot rests. Never, did I ever give much thought to the Dodge and me becoming a team.

Let’s take a look at the very make up of this huge sedan:

• Standard Shift

• No Power Steering

• No Power Brakes

• No Directional Signals

• No Passenger Side View Mirror

• No Seatbelts

• A Clutch that ran the show

• Fluid Drive

Today, it’s hard to find a standard shift in a car, and for many, that is a blessing. I quickly found out about the marriage between the gears and the clutch. Gears are numb without the clutch giving it room to operate. I never dreamed I would encounter such obstacles.

Many of my friends already had their license and were driving the family car all over town with ease. I thought without any doubt, I can do this. The lack of power steering was not noticeable to me because you can’t miss something you never had. The toughest thing that I encountered was trying to parallel park while trying to win the war of steering and maneuvering.

However, I found success after many tries. Oh, by the way, the old Dodge had a gift. It was called “Fluid Drive”. It was an invention that may have been the grand daddy of automatic transmissions. A regular standard shift car without out it meant that a perfect blending of the clutch and shifting gears was necessary for a concert of movement. Too much clutch or too little-blended with the gas pedal, meant the engine would die and you would have to begin all over again. I don’t pretend to understand the beauty of Fluid Drive, but with it if you wished, you could put the car into 3rd gear (known as high gear), let out the clutch all the way, and BINGO-the engine would continue to run. You were now in the automatic transmission mode of Fluid Drive. I found this a perfect gift for a novice like me.

However, first things first.

The first order of business was to apply for a driver’s permit. Once that was secured, a time was set for the written test pursuant to studying the driver’s manual. After thumbing through it I saw many things I had no idea I would have learn. Things like distance numeration, manual hand signals, the roadway signs and the list went on. Getting familiar with the operation of the car and be sure all systems are in working order was on my list as well.

Next, it was time to get out on the road with Uncle Bill as my instructor, and learn all I could physically and mentally. The mountain of it all was huge for a 16 year old to contend with, but after a few weeks, it was time for the ever present driver’s road test.

You never forget TEST DAY. No matter if you’re 16 or 35, there is some stress.

The day was set and my uncle and I drove to the county seat of Boyd County, Catlettsburg. The test would be administered by a Kentucky State Trooper, Dave Kistner. Don’t ask me how I remember his name, I just do. My turn came quickly, as he shook my hand and asked if I was ready for it all. As I had hoped for, he was very friendly and had a great smile, but was all business too. I told him I thought so and was ready as I would ever be. He instructed me to get behind the wheel.

Next, he inspected the brakes, lights, horn and then told me to start the engine. I will never know how much my heart rate went up that day. I could feel the stress, but mentally I would be alert and perform as I should. By test day, the big Dodge and I had become friends and the bottom line was obvious, it was all up to me. I remembered to use the manual hand signals, come to a complete stop, keep my distance, observe all signs etc. Meanwhile, every move I made, the Officer was writing it down.

Then the verbal order I knew was coming. He instructed me to park in a space that would require me to parallel park. I had practiced so many times, but this time, it counted. Now came the moment of truth. I pulled up, giving my hand signal to stop, and it was now the Dodge and me to try and satisfy the man with the clipboard. I had never driven with power steering, so I had no idea what I was missing. It was tough maneuvering into the space, but I did it and did not touch either car or ran upon the curb. There was no doubt that the Dodge’s Fluid Drive helped immensely in regard to me killing the engine via the clutch.

So, he instructed me to drive back to the courthouse. I soon parked and he told me turn the engine off as he began counseling me on the test and lastly told me I had passed with a huge smile.

Passing the road test on my first try is something I have never forgotten. I like to think a lot of luck was around that day. After all these years when you think about all the improvements made in automobiles today, it’s uncanny.

Today, the cars can drive and park themselves and guess what? They can parallel park without any stress at all.

I’m not sure how the drivers’ test of today compares to my big day 69 years ago, I have a feeling not much has changed. However, I do have this bit of advice, be safe and drive carefully and by the way: BUCKLE UP!

Mike Tussey has “retired” from a 60-plus-year career as a legendary play-by-play announcer for over 2000 football, baseball, and basketball games, including most recently for ESPN+. His career also includes a stint in law enforcement, teaching and coaching, and writing books, including the “Touchdown Saints.” He grew up in Eastern Kentucky and now lives in Florence with his wife, Jo. He has opened another “Door of Opportunity” and is now a regular columnist for the NKyTribune.