NewCath looking to prove ratings index wrong in Class 1A football playoff game against Campbellsville

By Terry Boehmker
NKyTribune sports reporter
Newport Central Catholic has reached the region finals in the Class 1A football playoffs for the fifth consecutive year, but it will take a major upset for the Thoroughbreds to remain among the contenders for the state title.
NewCath (8-4) will visit Campbellsville (10-1) on Friday with the winner advancing to the final four in the playoff bracket. In the Ratings Percentage Index (RPI) that’s used to decide playoff pairings, Campbellsville is No. 2 and NewCath is No. 10 in Class 1A based on won-loss records and strength of schedule.
The only team with a winning record that NewCath has beaten is Newport (8-4). The Thoroughbreds won their last six games, but one was a forfeit and the best record among the other five opponents was 5-7.
The only local teams going into Friday’s region finals with a higher RPI than their opponent are Beechwood, Covington Catholic and Highlands. All of the others will be facing teams that are ranked higher.
To prove the ratings wrong, NewCath will need a strong performance on both sides of the ball against Campbellsville, a team that snapped its 0-4 losing streak in playoff games with a 49-20 win over Louisville Holy Cross last week.
The Eagles’ one loss came in their regular season finale against Hart County, the only undefeated team remaining in the Class 3A playoffs. The winners had a commanding 381-182 advantage in total yards that night.
Despite that setback, Campbellsville is allowing just 76 rushing yards per game, the lowest average reported by any Class 1A team in Kentucky. In seven of their victories, the Eagles held their opponents to seven point or less.
NewCath’s main offensive weapon is senior running back Demetrick Welch, who has rushed for 1,025 yards and 20 touchdowns in 11 games. He has also caught two TD passes and scored three times on fumble, punt and kickoff returns.
The Thoroughbreds were averaging more than 100 passing yards per game before starting quarterback Kolton Smith was sidelined by a season-ending injury. His replacement, junior Lou Collopy, has throw for 519 yards and 10 TDs in the last six games to maintain some balance on offense.
Campbellsville is averaging 347 offensive yards per game (192 rushing, 152 passing) with Kace Eastridge at quarterback. The sophomore has 1,493 yards passing and 608 rushing in his second season as a varsity starter. The Eagles’ leading rusher is senior Daniel Forbis with 990 yards on 107 carries and 15 touchdowns. He has also made a team-high 81 tackles as a linebacker on defense
High school football playoff games
FRIDAY
Newport Central Catholic (8-4) at Campbellsville (10-1), 7:30 p.m.
Ludlow (8-4) at Kentucky Country Day (10-2), 7:30 p.m.
Martin County (7-5) at Beechwood (11-1), 7 p.m.
Johnson Central (9-3) at Covington Catholic (12-0), 7:30 p.m.
Cooper (10-2) at Pulaski Southwestern (9-3), 7:30 p.m.
North Oldham (8-4) at Highlands (11-1), 7:30 p.m.
Ryle (8-4) at Lexington Bryan Station (9-3), 7:30 p.m.