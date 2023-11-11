NKU students Al Artwork featured in exhibit at Campbell Public Library on Legacy of Southgate School

Artwork that was generated by artificial intelligence (AI) isfeatured in a new exhibit at the Campbell County Public Library.

The exhibit features 25 AI-generated images from the book The Legacy of Southgate Street School – Preserving a Landmark of the Black History of Newport, Kentucky. The book was developed by an NKU Honors class to tell the story of Southgate Street School, which was the only school open for black students during segregation in Campbell County, Kentucky.

The school was closed in 1955 and is now a museum celebrating Black history and culture in Northern Kentucky.

Students involved in authoring the book and taking the course, which was titled “Learning from Dall-E,” were Liz Farwick, Olivia Blake, Ella Cooper, Maddy del Rio, Eli Dunn, Hannah Steffen, and Zac Trice.

The course explored how the relationship between AI and art can benefit the community. NKU Professor Nicholas Caporusso, who taught the class, partnered with the Scripps Center for Civic Engagement, NKU’s History department, and the City of Newport to create the exhibit.

Also included in the exhibit are be two new images that were not included in the book, celebrating black education and Newport’s diversity and unique sense of community.

To learn more about the book or to order a copy, click here.