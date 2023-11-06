NKU to host its annual Veterans Day celebration Nov.10; honoring veterans, active-military all month

Northern Kentucky University’s Veterans Resource Station (VRS) will host its annual Veterans Day celebration, along with sponsor Kentucky National Guard on November 10 at 10 a.m.

It will be held in the H. Gordon and Thelma Martin Ballroom at the James C. and Rachel M. Votruba Student Union. Parking is available in the Kenton Garage (with validation available).

The ceremony will include remarks from new NKU President Dr. Cady Short-Thompson and a flag folding ceremony.

Awards will also be presented to faculty and staff members for their commitment and dedication to serving veterans. Before the ceremony, a breakfast will be held for all military active personnel, veterans and their families.

Attendees of the breakfast must register here.

The Veterans Day ceremony is just one of many ways NKU is honoring veterans and active-duty military throughout November. For a full list of Veterans Day events at NKU, click here.

“Here at NKU we are excited to offer a variety of events for our community of military, veterans and their families in recognition of their service and sacrifices for our freedom,” Rusty Mardis, VRS coordinator, said. “I hope they will join us for one or all the events in the month of November, or throughout the year as we are committed to their success in college, career and life.”