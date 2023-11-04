NKY Chamber presents Community Award to financial services veteran Marianne Schmidt

The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) presented Marianne Schmidt with the NKY Community Award at the Women’s Initiative Regional Summit this week. Sponsored by First National Bank of Kentucky, the award is given to individuals, businesses, or organizations throughout the Northern Kentucky Metro region in recognition of their positive impact on the community.

Schmidt has played a pivotal role in the financial services community in Northern Kentucky for more than 40 years. She served as the Senior Vice President and Regional Manager at PNC Bank, helping manage overall success of retail bank branches in Northern Kentucky and downtown Cincinnati. She’s a PNC Certified Women’s Business Advocate and a PNC Certified Minority Business Advocate.

In addition to her professional accolades, Schmidt has also remained active in several community organizations. She currently serves as a board member and is on the nominating committee at Brighton Center, is a member of the NKY Chamber’s Board of Advisors, and is on the NKY Chamber’s Women’s Initiative Steering Committee. She has previously served as the Steering Committee Chair for GROW NKY, the Northern Kentucky Education Council’s Board Chair and Executive Committee, and more.

“For more than four decades, Marianne has played a major role in not just the Northern Kentucky financial industry but the community as a whole,” said NKY Chamber President Brent Cooper. “Above and beyond her career highlights, Marianne’s participation and leadership on the boards of numerous local organizations has been nothing short of amazing. She served as Chair of the Education Council, Chair of the Workforce Investment Board, Chair of GROW NKY, and was on the Executive Committee for the NKY Chamber for years. She is a former Outstanding Woman of NKY and Walter L. Pieschel MVP Award honoree and is retiring as one of the most respected and admired business leaders in our community. We thank Marianne for her dedication to this community and are honored to present her with the NKY Community Award.”

Individuals interested in learning more about the NKY Community Award, sponsored by First National Bank of Kentucky, or in submitting a nomination, should contact Lynn Abeln at labeln@nkychamber.com.

