Scoring surge in third quarter sparks Highlands boys in season-opening 75-68 win over Scott

By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

Four of the top five boys basketball teams in the Northern Kentucky preseason coaches poll won their opening games with No. 5 Highlands getting a 75-68 victory over No. 9 Scott on Tuesday in Ft. Thomas.

The Bluebirds took control of the game with a 25-16 run in the third quarter. Senior guard Brayden Moeves hit 3-point shots on three consecutive possessions and went on to score 16 of his 21 points in that period that ended with Highlands holding a 52-44 lead.

In the fourth quarter, Highlands senior guard Nathan Vinson scored seven straight points to extend his team’s lead to 65-52 with 3:03 remaining. Then the Bluebirds made one field goal and eight of 12 free throws to secure the victory.

Vinson finished with a game-high 26 points and his sophomore teammate Vinnie Listerman had 14. The double-figure scorers for Scott were senior forward Conner Griffin (16), senior guard Xarek Sarakatsannis (15) and senior guard Dylan Giffen (14). At the free throw line, Highlands made 28 of 38 and Scott was 9-of-11.

The top three teams in the coaches poll – Newport, Cooper and Covington Catholic – also opened the season with wins. Lloyd, ranked No. 4, has its first game on Saturday.