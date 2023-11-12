Skyline Chili, approaching its 75th birthday, opens first restaurant at CVG, includes breakfast

CVG travelers who were feeling ‘good and hungry’ enjoyed items from Skyline Chili’s new and exclusive breakfast menu at the airport last week when the airport celebrated the restaurant’s official grand opening.

The celebration included a ribbon cutting, and remarks from CVG and Skyline Chili officials.

The new Skyline Chili airport location located at the food court in Concourse B offers traditional menu items, including Cheese Coneys and Ways.

Additionally, Skyline has developed a new breakfast menu to be served exclusively at CVG. The new menu includes a Skyline Breakfast Coney, Breakfast Chilito, Breakfast Way, and Breakfast Burrito.



“It’s important that CVG offers our passengers a unique Cincy region experience, which includes our area’s world-famous chili,” said Candace McGraw, chief executive officer, CVG. “We welcome Skyline Chili and are pleased to host their first airport location.”

“We frequently hear from customers that Skyline is the last stop before they travel and first stop when they get back home. We are thrilled to partner with CVG to provide another location to make that happen,” said Dick Williams, chief executive officer, Skyline Chili. “Customers can expect the traditional Skyline menu with their favorite Coneys and Ways. We are also releasing a brand-new airport breakfast menu that we’re excited for people to try. It’s Skyline Time, CVG.”



“United Concessions Group is excited to bring the iconic Cincinnati brand, Skyline Chili, to the travelers of CVG. It only seems right that a household staple like Skyline be offered at the gates of the Queen City, and we are happy to have gotten that done,” said Spencer Shaw, executive vice president, United Concessions Group.

Skyline Chili is approaching its 75th anniversary.

