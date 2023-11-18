St. E.’s Matt Hollenkamp named varsity track coach for Notre Dame Academy, has 15 years in coaching

The Notre Dame Academy (NDA) Athletic Department has announced the appointment of Matt Hollenkamp as the next Varsity Track Coach for Notre Dame Academy.

“Matt comes to NDA with an outstanding background in coaching track and field and previous experience with our program” said NDA Athletic Director Janet Carl. “Matt brings with him a wealth of knowledge and the understanding of how all the pieces of a track team fit together to operate as one. He is ready to continue the tradition of success in girls high school track and field at NDA”

This will be Hollenkamp’s 15th year coaching high school track and field. He spent the past 2 years as an assistant coach for NDA helping the program win its 14th Regional Championship last season. He previously spent 12 years as an assistant track and field coach at Covington Catholic High School where he helped guide 12 straight Regional Championships and a State Runner-up in 2003 in Class AAA.

“I’m very grateful for this opportunity to serve at such a special place,” said Hollenkamp. “I’m deeply committed to the mission of NDA and the positive impact that participation in high school sports provides for young women. I’m excited to continue leading alongside our dedicated coaching staff and to build on the momentum of both our Track and Field and Cross Country programs at NDA”.

Matt and his family have been an integral part of the NDA community for several years.

A proven leader in the Northern Kentucky community, Hollenkamp is Vice President of Marketing and Public Relations at St. Elizabeth Healthcare where he’s been the past 7 years. Prior to St. Elizabeth, Matt spent 9 years at Procter and Gamble where he held a variety of marketing and brand leadership positions including Head of Sports Marketing in North America. He has a bachelor of science from NKU and an MBA from Xavier University.