St. Vincent de Paul Northern Kentucky sets annual coat distribution schedule for those in need

St. Vincent de Paul Northern Kentucky (SVdP NKY) would like to encourage those in need of a coat to visit one of its annual coat giveaways in preparation for looming winter weather.

SVdP Northern Kentucky will distribute coats at the following times and dates at the locations below:

To receive a coat, please bring a form of ID with you to one of the distribution events. ID is needed for each person in the household who would like to select a coat.

St. Vincent de Paul Northern Kentucky is once again partnering with St. Vincent de Paul – Cincinnati on the 23rd annual drive, which will help local adults and children in Greater Cincinnati stay warm this winter by providing coats to help combat inclement, chilly weather. For many, the rising cost of living and increased rent payments have made it harder to purchase necessities, such as coats, to keep warm as temperatures drop.

“Many Tri-State residents face difficulties and hardships every day making the purchase of a new winter coat an unfortunate luxury rather than a necessity. Given that reality, we continue to willingly partner with our friends at SVdP Cincinnati and are amazed by the community’s support of this program,” said Karen Zengel, Executive Director of St. Vincent de Paul Northern Kentucky. “In providing these coats, we hope to also provide a little comfort to those who might otherwise go into our harshest months in need of protection from the elements and not having what they need.”

St. Vincent de Paul Northern Kentucky