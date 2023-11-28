Taylor Mill lights up the season welcoming Santa and Mrs. Claus, tree lighting ceremony, and caroling

By Patricia A. Scheyer

NKyTribune reporter

The city of Taylor Mill welcomed Santa Claus, along with Mrs. Santa, to the city Sunday to usher in the Christmas spirit, as they do every year.

“The Christmas tree lighting ceremony in Taylor Mill holds a special place in the city’s history, which dates back to its beginnings in 1957,” said Mayor Daniel Bell.

“The tree lighting event brings together the children of the city, and creates a special bond between the families and the true meaning of Christmas.”

The event began with a gathering of excited children who, with their parents and siblings, came into the Community Center to wait for Santa’s arrival. Until Santa arrived, the children made lists of what they want for Christmas, and colored festive pictures. There was a special mailbox where the children could mail their lists, to make sure they get to the North Pole. There were games to play, and the unmistakable air of excitement and happiness.

There are always refreshments — cookies and hot chocolate, to put the families in the holiday mood.

“Some special memories for me are the aroma of cookies and hot chocolate in the the air,” Mayor Bell recalled. “I have liked watching children visiting Santa, sometimes for the first time, and becoming apprehensive, and even crying while they are in line before it is their turn.”

Santa and Mrs. Claus arrived on a fire truck, and made their way into the community center, where they patiently listened to the children’s wishes, and posed for pictures with the children.

Then, at just the right time, everyone gathered around the Christmas tree outside, and officials counted down until the lights appeared, glowing in the pre-darkness.

The Taylor Mill Elementary Choir sang a variety of Christmas carols, all the children bundled up against the cold.

And Christmas came to the city.