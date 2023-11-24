Tomorrow is ‘Small Business Saturday,’ so as you start your holiday shopping, think SMALL and LOCAL

And just like that, it’s time for holiday shopping.

“Small Business Saturday” – the traditional and ceremonial start to the annual holiday shopping season – occurs this coming weekend, and there is no better place to shop small and local than right here in NKY, where small biz retail is at the very heart of the region’s entrepreneurial spirit.

“You know that ‘All character, no chains’ part of the COV’s manifesto? It’s true and it’s what makes Covington a perfect destination for Small Business Saturday,” said Covington Economic Development Director Tom West. “We’re by no means a big box, chain kind of place. And to further reference the City’s manifesto – which, by the way, I love to do because it’s spot on – ‘Our avenues are lined with locally owned retailers and restaurants,’ so get out there and support them on Saturday.”

(And Covington doesn’t merely talk but walks the walk, so to speak, when it comes to nurturing and bolstering its small businesses. Throughout the year, the City’s Economic Development Department supports Covington’s small businesses – both new and established – through its Small Business Incentive Program, offering rent subsidies, historic electric sign and job development incentives, and a Façade Improvement Forgivable Loan.)

April Coffee, business coach with the Kentucky Small Business Development Center in Covington, which provides one-on-one coaching at no cost to existing and potential entrepreneurs in Northern Kentucky, said the office is hoping shoppers will take selfies as they shop and share their photos using the hashtag #shopsmallnky. She also offers a tip to help shoppers plan for their day:

“We encourage people to visit meetNKY to map out their day and events,” said Coffee, pointing out that the organization’s website features information about businesses, retail, restaurants, and events.

An array of Small Business Saturday events and specials will be found throughout The Cov. To name a few events:

• In Latonia there will be photos with Santa from 5:30-6 p.m., and a holiday tree-lighting at Ritte’s Corner at 6 p.m. with its Latonia Small Business Saturday & Tree Lighting. • The Covington Farmers Market will be up and running at Braxton Brewing Co., with numerous local vendors. • Left Bank Coffeehouse will offer a coupon for a free beverage with the purchase of a Maison shop gift certificate. • Ruwe Family Pharmacy will be running specials. • The Roost Latonia teams up with its neighbors for unique finds, treats, and more with Shop Small, Eat & Drink Big. • And Purple Paisley, Local Artisan Shop hosts JP’s Small Business Saturday Pottery Event.

In Newport, the city has issued a “Shop Small Saturday” proclamation, noting that small business are the backbone of the local economy and help foster a strong sense of community.

Check out the small business on and around Monmouth and at the Newport on the Levee.

Downtown Bellevue is always alive, thriving, and welcoming as are Dayton and Ludlow and Indepenence… and more.

Wherever you shop, think SMALL — it’s Small Business Saturday tomorrow.

Coffee points out other ways you can support small businesses, particularly through social media. For instance, you can comment on or save their social media posts; share their work; give them a shout-out in your stories or feeds; tag friends in their social media comment section; or leave a positive review.