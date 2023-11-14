Walton Verona food pantry receives donation from Spectrum to kick off Thanksgiving food drive

Spectrum on Monday announced a donation of $2,500 to Walton-Verona Community Food Pantry through the company’s national community philanthropic program, Spectrum Employee Community Grants.

The organization will use the grant to provide food and basic hygiene supplies in a time of rising inflation and cost of necessities. Walton-Verona Community Food Pantry provides food to people in need in the Walton and Verona areas.

A check presentation took place during a food drive at the organization for the Thanksgiving holiday. Spectrum employee Sherri Martin, who has volunteered with the organization for past six years, nominated the food pantry.

“Through Spectrum Employee Community Grants, we’re proud to provide support to vital community organizations with which our local employees are already volunteering their time and talent,” said Dani Maccombs, Vice President, Outbound Sales Center, Spectrum. “Together, we’re building stronger communities where our customers and employees live and work across America.”

“Spectrum’s support is more important than ever, as more people are relying on food pantries to meet basic needs,” said Peggy Peebles, Executive Director, Walton Verona Community Food Pantry. “Spectrum’s support will help us better accomplish our mission to collect and provide food and other essentials to people in the Walton and Verona communities experiencing food insecurities.”

Spectrum Employee Community Grants has provided funding to nearly 400 local nonprofits in 32 states throughout the company’s service area since its inception in July 2019.

Recipients deliver critical social services, helping underserved residents meet basic needs, including food, shelter, clothing, job training and neighborhood safety. Each awardee is nominated by one of the company’s more than 101,000 U.S. employees who has volunteered with the organization for at least one year.

More information on Spectrum’s philanthropic initiatives, including Spectrum Employee Community Grants, visit corporate.charter.com.

