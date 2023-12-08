KY League of Cities names Sen. McDaniel ‘Friend of Cities,’ gives Edgewood police chief safety award

By Patricia A. Scheyer

NKyTribune reporter

The Kentucky League of Cities likes to end their year with the Friends of the Cities awards which go to legislators who most uphold the KLC’s standards of shaping the future of the Commonwealth.

When a legislator is informed that they will receive the award, they can choose the city within their district where they can receive the award.

Senator Chris McDaniel chose the city of Edgewood to receive his award from Executive Director JD Chaney.

“Every year we look to legislators to carry the bills on our behalf, kill bad bills that will hurt your ability to serve your constituents for good city government policies,” said Chaney. “When you work with cities, you may be with someone 97 percent of the time, and the next issue on the agenda might be one where you disagreeBut some legislators really adhere to some basic concepts. Local decisions are best made at the local level.”

He said the board of directors decide every year on the legislators who make the most difference in the laws the KLC feel will benefit the citizens of the state.

Chris McDaniel has made a big difference in the remote work area, allowing sharing of information more freely without it being a misdemeanor.

He has made a difference in law enforcement and in pension spiking.

With this in mind, Chaney handed McDaniel the 2023 Friends of the Cities award.

McDaniel was very appreciative, and reflective.

“I think I have been standing at this podium for about 12 years now, off and on, it’s amazing how time creeps up on you, from the first time I stood here and said, Hi, I’m Chris McDaniel and I’m running for the state Senate,” McDaniel said. “Now, in my 11 years in the legislature, this is the tenth time I have been fortunate enough to have received this award from the league of cities. I just want to say thank you to them, and to you guys, and to the other cities across the district. We really all work at this together, right, we all are responsible for the overall governments that provide for a good quality of life for the citizens.”

He named the council members and stopped at Dr. Scott Spille, saying it was odd to address him as such, since they went to high school together. He said it was an honor to be there.

Chaney was not finished, however. He had another award to give, this time to Police Chief Colonel Brian Zurborg for the Liability and Safety award.

“This is not a frequent presentation. we know that around the state,” he said. “as you know we have loss control, as part of our insurance program, and the people who come in and audit and look at whether your police department is meeting the criteria in order to be safe, keep officers safe, keep citizens safe, and rarely does a department score 100 percent. But when they do, they get a piece of wood, too. It’s a very nice piece of wood. This is a major accomplishment, Chief, for you and your department and the city, and it’s my honor to present this to you today.”

Mayor John Link thanked JD Chaney and his staff for coming up to the meeting to present the awards.