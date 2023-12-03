Applications for NKY Chamber’s 2025 Regional Youth Leadership Class open through February 1

The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce is now accepting applications for the Regional Youth Leadership (RYL) Class of 2025.

Students in Northern Kentucky and Greater Cincinnati who will be high school juniors during the 2024-2025 school year are invited to apply for the seven-month leadership program. Sessions occur monthly during the school day where participants are introduced to various organizations, industries and career opportunities that exist within the region. Each month, students will be challenged and immersed in a variety of different session topics that will cultivate a commitment to future roles and responsibilities as young leaders.

“The RYL program uses the community as a classroom and reminds our region’s young leaders that they don’t need to leave their hometown to make a difference, discover their passions or find their futures,” said Ann Marie Whelan, Program Director of Regional Youth Leadership. “This unique, immersive experience deepens the connection for students to the region, underscores the importance of leadership skills and allows these leaders to see their surroundings in a new light.”

Applicants must be current sophomores with a minimum GPA of 3.0, demonstrate leadership potential in their school and/or community, have an interest in furthering their knowledge about the region and community leadership, receive approval from their high school principal or guidance counselor, and reside in Greater Cincinnati or Northern Kentucky. Applications are accepted from students enrolled in private, public, or home schools. Applications are reviewed by the RYL Steering Committee, and 40-45 students will be selected to participate during their junior year.

Tuition for RYL is $250 per student, nonrefundable, and includes all expenses for the retreat, materials, and refreshments for class sessions and graduation. A limited number of scholarships are available. Additional information and applications for the RYL program are available online at www.nkychamber.com/ryl. Applications are due Thursday, Feb. 1. Students will be notified in May.

