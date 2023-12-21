Barleycorn’s Brewhouse, in former Wilder firehouse, celebrating ‘Wildfire’ inaugural tapping on Dec. 27

Barleycorn’s Brewhouse – a Northern Kentucky favorite for craft beers – is honoring the history and service of the Wilder Fire Department with the with creation and introduction of a new beer.

Wildfire, an Irish red ale, will be officially released during a special event on Dec. 27 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Barleycorns Brewhouse, which is located on Licking Pike in the Wilder Fire Department’s former and historic firehouse.

The inaugural tapping of Wildfire will take place at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 27. A portion of all sales generated during the event will be donated to the Wilder Fire Department, whose members will be serving as celebrity bartenders for the evening.



Additionally, the first 100 guests to order Wildfire – which will be available for a limited time – will take home a collectable pint glass.

“We’re deeply grateful for the support of our Wilder community, and brewing beer right here in town makes our contribution even more special,” said Barleycorns Brewhouse Brewmaster Shane Trego. “We’re excited to give back as a way of showing our appreciation.”

In addition to Wildfire, Barleycorn’s Brewhouse boasts a diverse range of in-house beers crafted by Brewmaster Trego, many of which pay homage to local landmarks, including the ever-popular Route 9 Lager and the hazy IPA Crazy Norse, a nod to nearby Northern Kentucky University.

Founded by NKU graduates, Barleycorn’s Brewhouse has proudly operated in Wilder for more than a year. Since opening, Barleycorns Brewhouse has consistently improved its offerings by expanding the menu, including introducing a popular weekend brunch buffet that is available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday and investing in a larger parking lot.

Along with the enhancements, Barleycorns Brewhouse regularly hosts engaging events like weekly trivia, SINGO, and live music during patio season.

Barleycorn’s Brewhouse is located at 402 Licking Pike in Wilder, Kentucky. It is the latest addition to Barleycorns brand, which will celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2024.