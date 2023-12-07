Be Concerned — The People’s Pantry serves less fortunate with food, necessities — and toys for kids

By Andy Furman

NKyTribune reporter

The name says it all – Be Concerned – The People’s Pantry.

The timing isn’t too shabby, either. This is the time of year for family and friends – and not forgetting the less fortunate.

That’s why Paul Gottbrath, grants director for the non-profit showed-up at this week’s Rotary Club of Covington luncheon – to make his holiday pitch.

“Our mission,” he told the assembled group at Covington’s Radisson Hotel, “is to be deeply committed to honoring the dignity and humanity of all people.”

He said Be Concerned helps residents of Northern Kentucky obtain food and other basic necessities of life.

Be Concerned was founded as The Christmas Store in 1968 and began food assistance in 1987.

“We help feed more than 2,300 families a month,” he said, “through two pantries and four delivery sites. And we operate thrift stores at both our sites.”

Those sites are located on Pike Street in Covington and at the former United Ministries site in Erlanger.

“Hygiene items, cleaning supplies, box fans, personal shopping carts and at Christmas – toys, are also provided,” Gottbrath said.

As for the toys, they’ve already collected some 1,400 for this holiday season, he noted.

So, who does Be Concerned serve?

“Residents of Boone, Kenton, Grant, Campbell, Gallatin, Owen, Pendleton and Bracken counties,” said Gottbrath, a Louisville native who has served Be Concerned for 17 years as a volunteer and later as an employee.

“Also,” he added, “Low-wage working families, senior citizens, persons with disabilities, and all who apply to us for help, regardless of race, creed, nationality or ethnicity,” the 75-year-old Gottbrath said.

About sixty-percent of the food is donated to Be Concerned, according to Gottbrath. “Major donors include Kroger, Costco, Meijer and Target,” he said, “And holiday drives by schools, churches and individuals are also a major food source.”

Pantries in Covington and Erlanger are open 16-hours-a-week to those needing emergency food, he said.

And in 2020, the Lobby Food program was inaugurated, making food available in the lobby of the Covington pantry.

“It’s available to walk-ins and pantry shoppers alike,” he said, “With no questions asked.”

The 2020 COVID-19 year became the single busiest year in the 34 years of food assistance, according to Gottbrath. He said some 6,746 people helped in 2,918 families.

“We broke that record in 2022,” he said, “With 8,486 people in 3,381 households fed. We’re on pace to set yet another record in 2023.”

Also, in 2020 Be Concerned partnered with Esperanza Latino Center of Covington to gain traction with Hispanic and Latino households in Northern Kentucky.

Oh, there’s more – Betty’s Treasures – in Covington and Erlanger. A thrift store open to the public Monday-through-Friday offering good-quality, donated clothing, housewares and furniture.

“Items are moderately priced so shoppers can outfit themselves and their homes at minimal cost,” Gottbrath said. “Our store revenue is $100,000-plus already this year, and those funds go back into food programs. Through November, we provided 1,127 vouchers worth $37,832 in free merchandise in stores.”

But it’s the volunteers that make Be Concerned successful. They provide more than 14,000 hours of labor each year, according to Gottbrath.

“And with just six full-time employees, they’re needed to help thousands of families annually,” he said.

What’s needed now – and this season – toys for those kids who otherwise would not celebrate Christmas.

Be Concerned is located at 1100 Pike Street, Covington