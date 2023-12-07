Brighton Center, Children’s Law Center among 11 organizations to receive Data for Equity grants

Northern Kentucky-based Brighton Center and Children’s Law Center are among 11 Greater Cincinnati nonprofit organizations to receive $25,000 grants from the Data for Equity Funding Collaborative, a partnership between bi3, HealthPath Foundation of Ohio and Interact for Health.

The funding is aimed at helping the organizations develop their organizational capacity around data and evaluation in service of health equity. Each of the chosen organizations will receive the $25,000 grants over 12 months.

When data accurately captures the experiences of all people, it can shed light on racial, socioeconomic and geographic disparities in health outcomes and their underlying inequities, root causes and histories.

“Interact for Health believes everyone should have a chance to live their healthiest life, regardless of who they are or where they live,” said Kate Schroder, president and CEO of Interact for Health. “We cannot fix problems that we do not fully understand. We are excited to support a second cohort of grantees and help advance health equity in our community though better access to data.”

This is the second cohort of organizations to receive funding through the Data for Equity Collaborative. In 2022, the Collaborative invested $250,000 in ten organizations which resulted in expanded organizational capacity, revised evaluation structures, increased culturally responsive evaluation and enhanced community engagement.

In addition to building equitable approaches to data and evaluation, organizations will co-design learning opportunities and receive ongoing technical assistance and training.

“bi3’s purpose is to lead the way to a day when every person has a fair and just opportunity to be as healthy as possible,” said Jill Miller, president & CEO of bi3. “Evaluation efforts are not inherently objective and unbiased. When data accurately captures all people’s experiences, we are better equipped to lean in together to develop solutions to address community health disparities.”

The 2023 Data for Equity Grantees:

• A Picture’s Worth

• Brighton Center

• Children’s Law Center

• Found Village

• Girls Health Period

• Health Care Access Now

• MORTAR

• School Board School

• TABLE

• The Empowerment Foundation

• Youth at the Center

