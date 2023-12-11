Campbell County Public Library’s Drop Your Drawers keeps schools stocked with underwear and socks

The Campbell County Library offers a variety of free programs for babies, toddlers, kids, pre-teens, teens, young adults, adults, and seniors each month.

It also serves the community with an Adult Outreach Services Assistant and an Early Literacy Outreach Librarian.

The Campbell County Library offers a wide variety of classes and presentations for children, teens, and adults offering book clubs, DIY crafts, games, health & fitness, story times, homeschool and more.

All programs are free to attend. Check out the schedules at the Campbell County Library website.

A special annual — and innovative — Drop Your Drawers Campaign is currently underway. Providing emergency supplies of socks and underware to schools is an important service. Schools hand out 100 or more pairs monthly to children who need them due to accidents at school or circumstances at home.

Donations are requested through December 31 at any Campbell County Public Library Branch.

The 2023 Goal 7,000 pairs. Can you help them surpass this goal?

Campbell County Public Library’s annual Drop Your Drawers campaign returns with a continued mission of keeping Family Resource Centers’ emergency supplies of socks and underwear stocked. New pairs of socks and underwear in their original packaging can be dropped off at all library branches. New t-shirts and bras are also accepted.



After the campaign, donated items will be divided among public schools in Campbell County.

Since launching in 2015, Drop Your Drawers has raised over 65,000 items.

Will 2023 be the year CCPL passes 75,000?