Campbell County Representative Rachel Roberts announces she will not seek reelection in 2024

Staff report
In a surprise move, Kentucky House Democratic Caucus Whip Rachel Roberts has announced she will not seek reelection in 2024.
Deadline for filing for the ’24 election ballot is January 5. Obtain information about filing for office at the Kentucky Secretary of State website. A slew of vacancies are stacking up for state legislative seats.
Roberts announced her decision in a statement released Wednesday included in its entirety below:
“I am announcing today that I will not run for re-election in 2024 for Kentucky House District 67. After months of deliberation, my decision not to seek re-election again is the right one for me and my family.
Serving those who live and work in this district has been an unparalleled honor, and I will forever be grateful for the faith others have placed in me. With their support, I have done all I can to create positive and lasting change for Northern Kentucky and the entire commonwealth.
Working with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle, I have been able to secure funding for critical infrastructure projects in Campbell County including for the new Fourth Street bridge, local schools, Northern Kentucky University, $20 million for state parks and other significant economic development projects.
In addition, I passed legislation to protect election poll workers, to ban people convicted of sexual assault crimes from becoming police officers, to aid small businesses and to ensure privacy for crime victims.
To the hundreds of citizens and volunteers who supported me in my campaigns along the way, I owe a sincere debt of gratitude for their tireless dedication and service. I look forward to serving the remainder of my term through 2024, and will continue to live a life of public service to our community and the great Commonwealth of Kentucky.”