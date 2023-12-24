Children’s Advocacy Week is January 22-26 with Advocacy Day at Capitol on January 24; sign up here

For 20 years, advocates for kids have gathered in Frankfort for Children’s Advocacy Day to fill the halls of the Capitol and ask their elected officials to step up for Kentucky kids.

The annual event sponsored by Kentucky Youth Advocates and the Blueprint for Kentucky’s Children encourages a critical mass of advocates to gather in the state Capitol building. It has led to many policy wins and raising awareness of issues facing kids and their families.

It started as an advocacy day at the Capitol and is now Children’s Advocacy WEEK which provides a series of virtual events with more opportunities to connect with legislators and other advocates.

Children’s Advocacy Week is January 22-26, 2024, with Children’s Advocacy Day at the Capitol on Wednesday, January 24.

Sign up here to receive updates about Children’s Advocacy Week 2024 and to receive the event schedule.

Organizers will feature art, comments, and performances from Kentucky kids throughout the week. If you have a child or group of children who would like to share their talents, learn more at the website.

If you would like to invite a group of youth to attend Children’s Advocacy Week, either virtually or in-person events at the Capitol, please contact Jami Garth at jgarth@kyyouth.org.

If you are interested in making Children’s Advocacy Week possible, learn more about sponsoring the Children’s Advocacy Week 2024 here, and contact Leigh Cocanougher at lcocanougher@kyyouth.org with any questions.

