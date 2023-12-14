Cincinnati State Technical and Community College expands aviation maintenance program at CVG

An innovative program started by Cincinnati State Technical and Community College that helps high school students get a jumpstart on a fast-growing career in the aviation industry has a new location at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG).

For Northern Kentucky students participating in the program, the new location in CVG’s main terminal means a shorter bus ride than traveling to Cincinnati State’s Harrison Campus, where the college operates the region’s leading FAA-Certified Aviation Maintenance Technology (AMT) program, and also the Cincinnati West regional airport.

The new location also means students will get a first-hand view of the growth taking place at CVG, which is the fastest growing cargo airport in the world, with 70% growth in the last five years due to strong operations by Amazon, DHL, and others.

That growth, plus the region’s long-held leading position in the jet engine industry anchored by GE Aerospace, has resulted in soaring local demand for certified aviation maintenance technicians, who can expect starting wages of up to $30 per hour and, with overtime, can see incomes that could quickly reach about $100,000 per year.

“We are thrilled to partner with Cincinnati State and make the classroom space available to welcome these students to our airport campus,” said Candace McGraw, chief executive officer, CVG. “Working in aviation is meaningful. The airport has tremendous positive economic impact on the region, and we hope to excite the students in a long-term career in aviation while they participate in the AMT program at CVG.”

Monica Posey, president of Cincinnati State, said: “Cincinnati State is excited to work with CVG in introducing this great career to more students. It gives them a jump start to complete an affordable, fully accredited associate degree in aviation maintenance at the college’s Harrison Campus.”

The half-day, two-year program allows high school juniors to earn up to up to 29 hours of college credit toward an associate degree in aviation maintenance technology, while also earning several aviation-related certifications.

Cincinnati State has operated its FAA-Certified AMT program for more than 30 years. The program has grown enrollment to 160 students and is expected to continue growing to meet regional workforce needs.

Cincinnati State is working to expand the capacity and facilities of its Harrison campus, while exploring further expansion of the program at or near the airport to include additional classroom, laboratory, and hangar space. The college is also working to offer some aviation maintenance courses at its Clifton Campus.

