City of Bellevue honored by Breathe Easy Coalition, NKY ASAP for adoption of smoke-free ordinance

The Breathe Easy Coalition and the Northern Kentucky Agency on Substance Abuse Policy (NKY ASAP) honored the Bellevue Board of Council during its Decembeer meeting for its adoption of the city’s smoke-free ordinance earlier this year.

“The City of Bellevue’s commitment to community health was evident when council members voted unanimously earlier this year, to pass a city-wide ordinance that prohibited smoking on Bellevue city property, at places of employment and in enclosed public spaces,” said Karen Finan, president and CEO, OneNKY Alliance.

“We are creating a pathway for a healthy, vibrant Bellevue for all citizens,” said Bellevue Mayor Charlie Cleves upon passage of the ordinance. The smoke-free ordinance went into effect in May 2023.

“We had some opposition to the ordinance when it was being discussed,” said Bellevue City Administrator Frank Warnock. “But we have had very few complaints since it passed. In fact, a few business owners who previously allowed smoking thanked me after passage of the ordinance. My observation is that many more people wanted a smoking ban than those against it.”

Stephanie Vogel of the Northern Kentucky District Health Department and NKY ASAP, which are responsible for ordinance enforcement, echoed the sentiment.

“We look forward to the impact the smoke-free ordinance will create on Northern Kentucky through the leadership of councils in Bellevue, Dayton, and Highland Heights,” said Vogel.

City of Bellevue