Commentary – Mike Tussey: A holly, jolly Christmas to all — it’s the best time of the year

Today, December 20 means that Christmas will be with us in just 5 days and great Christmas cheer is all around us.

That certainly includes the Northern Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame Christmas Party today at Noon at The Gardens in Park Hills featuring a free luncheon with the program beginning at 1 p.m.

NKSHOF President – Joe Brennan will retire today after 20 years of great community service. Joe’s successor is Randy Marsh, longtime Major League Baseball Umpire. Guest speaker today will be Cincinnati Reds’ President of Baseball Operations, Nick Krall.

You can bet there will be some “off season” revelations and a ton of questions.

Congratulations to these Northern Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame Inductees today: Mike Caple, Charles Margolen, Ron Parry, and Michael and Jay Zang.

Joining me for our Holly Jolly Christmas party today will be fellow Northern Kentucky Sports Hall of Famer and longtime broadcast partner-Denny Wright.

No matter how old we are, our wonderful memories of Christmas Past still reign supreme today.

Our incredible family memories are so strong, it seems like they happened yesterday. One of those memories goes back to Christmas Dinner 1950 when our family gathered around the large table for our Christmas dinner.

The attached photo reflects our huge Christmas tree in the background; my father in a white shirt and tie next to a very young me talking to my Uncle Bill.

There’s a great reason for these memories because Christmas is love, Christmas is joy, and Christmas is family.

It’s the one day of 365 when families shove aside the trials and tribulations of everyday life and celebrate. It’s a time for millions to gather and remember the real meaning of Christmas being the birthday of Jesus Christ.

Hopefully, you will be joining your family for the entire Christmas day.

However, there are those who have to work and those who just can’t make it for reasons that make it impossible.

The days that lead up to December 25 are usually filled with Christmas parties at work, in the neighborhood and of course, those at home as well.

If you’re like me, each year that passes, the memories of Christmas Past seem to dominate my thoughts of family memories years ago. My childhood was in the 1940’s and even though it’s been decades ago, each December I still remember special moments like trimming our tree. I knew that Santa Claus was coming, and yeah, I was one of those kids who left Santa a cookie and some milk. I began attending Ashland Holy Family School in 1944 and as such, I eventually became an altar boy. I have a very strong memory of serving Midnight Mass when I was in high school. The church was always packed for the services and the beautiful music from the choir began at 11:30 p.m.

One of those reasons for my vivid memories was the golden voice of an incredible tenor-Pete Gute. When the music began for O HOLY NIGHT, Pete began his vocal singing it like very few could ever do. I remember his incredible performance brought a wonderful feeling of joy that I have never forgotten.

As mentioned, many still have to work on Christmas day. I know I certainly did. When that happens we just modify our plans as needed and still enjoy Christmas day. My early years with the Ashland Police Department meant it would be seven years before I earned a weekend day as my day off. Of course, I had to work holidays when they fell on my schedule. Captain Gene Hemlepp was commander of our shift and as such was very understanding to those Officers who were working Christmas morning and having small children at home. So, he directed those officers with small children even though while on duty, could spend an hour or so having Christmas morning with their families opening presents etc. The calls for service were handled by the Officers in the field. It certainly was a fine gesture by Captain Hemlepp.

As Christmas gets closer, my annual assignment is to handle the outdoor decorations and Mrs. T’s domain is decorating the inside of our home. We both share trimming our tree which is always fun.

A Christmas Eve tradition at our house was having our Grandchildren gather around me while I read Clement Moore’s “The Night Before Christmas.” Even when the kids were older, they seemingly loved listening to it because it was a part of the Spirit of Christmas.

Have you thought about Kentucky having a White Christmas? I certainly have as I remember the beautiful White Christmas of 2010 when we got 1” on top of the 3” on the ground. In fact, surveys show that 59% of Americans are hoping for a White Christmas this year.

So, let’s check and find out IF indeed we will have some Christmas snow. First, to be considered a White Christmas at least 1” of snow has to be on the ground at 7 a.m. on December 25. For our area, the last time anything fell from the sky was 2015 and that was rain. 2012 and 2014 we had a few flurries, but nothing more. The last time we had snow of Christmas Day was 2010 when 1.1 inches fell, but that was on top of the 3 inches that was already on the ground.

Christmas Day 2004 there was no snow falling, but we had 9 inches on the ground when Christmas Day dawned. You have to go back to 1909 when snow fell on Christmas Day measuring 3.7 inches.

The warmest its ever been on Christmas was 66 back in 1893 and of course, the coldest checked in at -12 in 1983 and rose that day to only 3 above.

Records indicate that for Christmas Day the average temperature is 39 with an average temperature of 25.

So, here in Kentucky don’t get too excited for a White Christmas because there is only a 6% chance.

In just a few days, Christmas morning will dawn with love, joy and family taking center stage.

My sincere thanks for joining me each Wednesday for my weekly Northern Kentucky Tribune columns over the past year.

So, as the songs says: “SANTA CLAUS IS COMING TO TOWN.” You can start counting those days now…5-4-3-2-1.

From Jo and me along with the staff of the Northern Kentucky Tribune, the Northern Kentucky Sports Hall of Famers and The Super Stars, we joyfully wish you and yours, a very HOLLY JOLLY..MERRY CHRISTMAS.

Mike Tussey has “retired” from a 60-plus-year career as a legendary play-by-play announcer for over 2000 football, baseball, and basketball games, including most recently for ESPN+. His career also includes a stint in law enforcement, teaching and coaching, and writing books, including the “Touchdown Saints.” He grew up in Eastern Kentucky and now lives in Florence with his wife, Jo. He has opened another “Door of Opportunity” and is now a regular columnist for the NKyTribune.