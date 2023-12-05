Covington Parks and Recreation collecting letters to Santa; ‘Happy Cov Holidays’ family event Dec. 15

You can count on Covington Parks and Recreation to get your letter off to Santa at the North Pole ASAP.

Now through Dec. 15, Covington kiddos can bring their letters to Santa Claus and drop them off in the official North Pole Mailbox in the lobby of City Hall at 20 W. Pike St.

Parks and Recreation staff will send the letters off quickly to Santa, who will respond to every letter he receives. Just make sure to include a return address because, while Santa is all-knowing, his elves have to keep track of a LOT of letters.

And, in the spirit of the season, there’s more: Covington families can look forward to a free holiday party when the Parks and Recreation team will once again host its “Happy Cov Holidays.”

The party will run from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 15, in the Commission Chambers on the first floor at City Hall. Guests will get to decorate a custom ornament, enjoy refreshments, play games, and have fun kicking off the holiday season.

Covington Parks and Recreation Manager Ben Oldiges said they can’t wait to bring back the event that he describes as an opportunity to promote warmth and togetherness in the community.

“We are more than excited to bring back ‘Happy Cov Holiday!’” said Oldiges. “Last year’s event was such a success, and we loved being able to celebrate the holidays with our community members. This program served as a great enrichment for the holidays and serves as a great way to kick off the Christmas break. We hope to see everyone come down to City Hall and celebrate with us again!”

Oldiges said the event is geared more toward families and youth, but all are welcome to attend.

You can register for the Happy Cov Holiday event online at covparks.recdesk.com.

City of Covington