Covington Rotary gives grant to Covington Partners on youth development in schools

By Andy Furman

NKyTribune reporter

They met their perfect partner – at the right time. The time of giving.

Covington Partners, was formed 24 years ago and has been working with the schools of Covington to promote positive youth development through collaboration.

This coalition began with a focus on preventing youth substance abuse and violence.

And Covington Partners envisions a future in which all Covington children realize the promise of their full potential.

The Rotary Club of Covington feels the same way, and that’s why Rotary co-Presidents Gil Fauber and Dave Meyer presented Covington Partners a check for over $2,000, recently at their weekly meeting at the Radisson Hotel.

“This money will help females in the Covington schools,” Shelly Baker, a member of the group, told the assembled meeting. “In fact, we’re going to use the funds for period products and sports bras for the young lady athletes.”

Baker claims many of these young women just cannot afford the luxuries of a sports bra, and they do compete in scholastic sports activities.

“The items are necessary and used in competition,” she said, “And we are so very grateful the Rotary Club has the foresight and giving to help us.”

Back in 2001, Covington Partners, expanded its scope to include mental and physical; health promotion, family strengthening and staff training and support.

“We believe our students have the potential for greatness,” she said. “We create safe and engaging learning environments. We believe that learning has no boundaries. We believe with the unwavering support of schools, families and the community, our students will succeed.”

Through its early years, Covington Partners was funded by federal and state government programs such as Kentucky Incentives for Prevention, Drug Free Communities Support Program and the Safe Schools/Healthy Students Initiative.

As the community began to see the benefit of this work, more and more of the coalition’s support is coming from within Covington and Northern Kentucky. Stakeholders from throughout the community – youth, parents, agencies, businesses, faith communities, government departments, schools, law enforcement entities, media, civic groups and healthcare professionals – all are involved in support of youth in Covington.

Their mission says it all: “Covington Partners works every day to keep our community moving forward by eliminating boundaries to learning and success. Through innovation and collaboration, we create safe and engaging environments for our students and families to learn and grow.”