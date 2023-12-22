Florence Mayor Julie Aubuchon makes note of her first year in office, cites accomplishments

By Patricia A. Scheyer

NKyTribune reporter

Florence Mayor Julie Aubuchon gave a state of the city speech during a special meeting this week.

“As we near the end of my first year as mayor, I’d like to reflect on the progress we have made together,” said Mayor Aubuchon. “It has been my commitment to the residents to provide the vision and leadership that our great city needs to thrive and be the most desired city in the region.”

She singled out the councilmembers, Mel Carroll, Lesley Chambers, Gary Winn, Jenna Kemper, Patricia Wingo and David A. Osborne as being a pleasure to work with to pass legislative priorities that position Florence as a well managed fiscally conservative city. She praised their insight and encouragement, and said their dedication has been instrumental to the progress of the city.

“This year I presented council with 75 legislative items for passage,” said Aubuchon, “which promote economic growth, update our policies, ensure we are evolving and advancing our community.”

She went on to list the initiatives of the home ownership grants, the creation of arts programs, the addition of new events, and the establish of a veterans’ commission as examples of the city’s committment and council’s openness to new ideas and positive change for the city.

Aubuchon expressed her sincere gratitude to the department heads, CAO Joshua Hunt, CFO Linda Chapman, EMS Chief Rodney Wren, Police Chief Tom Grau, and Public Works Eric Hall, and recognized them for their exceptional leadership. She spelled out some of each of their notable accomplishments this year. She also pointed out how well all of the over 250 employees have contributed to the city being a better place to live.

High on her list of accomplishments is the fact that Florence has one of the first branded overpasses in Northern Kentucky on Ky 18, adding a distinctive achievement to the city.

She is proud that starting in 2024, all the council meetings will be livestreamed and available for all residents to view, even if they don’t have cable. They also published an activity guide earlier this year, as well as a more detailed community guide that will be distributed to all residents.

“In 2024 we are adding even more events to ensure there is something for everyone from cultural events to neighborhood nights out,” she said. “These events will strengthen our community resilience and ensure we are inclusive for all.”

Aubuchon highlighted additions to the government, including a Human Services Administrator in the Administrative department to be established in 2024.

She said in the coming year they will continue to focus on infrastructure improvement, community involvement, and events, as well as other city services and programs. They will continue to attract businesses.

The goal for Florence, Aubuchon said, is to continue to make the city a great place to live, work, have a business, and raise a family.

“Together, we can build a city we are proud to call home,” she stated. “My best wishes are with you. Merry Christmas, and Happy New Year.”