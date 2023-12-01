Florence police and fire departments team up with Meijer’s for toy drive Saturday; Santa’s coming too

By Patricia A. Scheyer

NKyTribune reporter

The Florence Fire and Police Departments joined with Meijer stores to make sure all children will see one or two presents under their tree this Christmas.

“I went to Meijer’s and talked to Dennis Vender, the general manager, and asked if he would like to help us with a toy drive for the Boone County resource center this year,” said Florence Captain Dave Curtis. “They said they would like to join us. So we set a date of December 2.”

This Saturday, a Florence Fire Truck will be in front of the Meijer’s store on Houston Road from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. so that people can bring new unwrapped toys, as well as hygiene products, that will go directly to the Boone County Resource Center.

“The Florence Fire/EMS Department and Florence Police Department are excited to join forces with Meijer to make a meaningful impact on the lives of children and families in our community,” said Fire Chief Rodney Wren. “Your generosity will go a long way in brightening the holidays for children and families in our community.”

The Florence Police decided to take part in the toy drive too, so the city is all together in trying to make Christmas a little better for families.

“I have told my guys I want them engaged in our community,” said Police Chief Tom Grau. “So any opportunity that we get to help our families out, whether it is a toy drive, or the angel tree, or a food drive, we want to have a positive impact on our residents lives, and the kids’ lives in the city and every chance we get to do that, we’re going to take it. And this is one of them. So this is a chance to get out and support our families, and that affects and impacts our city and we want to be a part of it, every time. We have some great residents and families in the city of Florence.”

In addition to collecting toys, Santa will make an appearance, and he will be on hand to listen to children’s Christmas wishes, and for parents to make memories by taking pictures.

“We were happy to have the police department in this with us, and very glad that Meijer agreed to partner with us,” said Captain Curtis. “We did a similar toy drive last year, and we were able to help 46 families with the donations we received.”

Any and all new and unwrapped toys are very welcome, and even sports equipment for older children, or games that the whole family can enjoy.

As far as hygiene products, any deodorant, body wash, soaps, shampoos, shaving cream, or anything people use on a daily basis.

If someone is busy during the hours that the firetruck will be at Meijer’s on Saturday, they can bring the toys or hygiene products to the main fire station 31 at 1152 Weaver Road, and the firefighters will add them to the donations.

“We don’t necessarily have a deadline, because the Boone County Resource Center operates all year round, so if they don’t give the toys out at Christmas, children have birthdays and families need presents for then, too,” said Captain Curtis. “We just want to help, and we know the economy is tight. If we can help with extras, like toys and such, that’s what we want to do. And as a surprise, we know the Grinch gets a bad rap, but his heart grew at Christmas time, so he will make an appearance on Saturday to help us out.”