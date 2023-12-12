For Thomas Keeney’s Down’s Syndrome there is no ‘cure’ — but his music is good medicine

By Andy Furman

Point/Arc

Music is truly medicine for Thomas Keeney.

The 58-year-old Keeney lives in The Von Lehman Home – 8266 Meadowview Drive, Florence, one of 16 residential homes owned and operated by The Point/Arc – the non-profit organization based in Covington that has been serving children and adults alike diagnosed with an intellectual and developmental disability (I/DD) for over 50 years.

Keeney, who was born with Down’s Syndrome, has been living in the home with four-other full-time residents since 2015.

Down’s Syndrome is a condition in which a person has an extra chromosome. Chromosomes are small “packages” of genes in the body. They determine how a baby’s body forms and functions as it grows during pregnancy and after birth.

Typically, a baby is born with 46 chromosomes. Babies with Down’s Syndrome have an extra copy of one of the chromosomes, chromosome 21. This extra copy changes how the baby’s body and brain develop, which can cause both mental and physical challenges. It occurs in about one in 1,000 babies born each year.

There is no cure.

But Thomas Keeney may have found his.

Music.

The Edgewood resident and Scott High School graduate has limited speech — except when he’s playing the piano or his guitar.

“He takes music off his iPad,” says Erica Gentry, the six-year Von Lehman Home Lead, who oversees staff, as well as the well-being of the clients, and acts as a care giver for the wants and needs of the clients.

“He’ll put his earbuds in, and he sings. It is truly amazing,” she said. “His favorites, Billy Joel, and Cher. The Garden of Eden is his number one.”



Gentry says Keeney has become somewhat of a Von Lehman Home favorite.

“He’s the star of the house,” she said.

The five residents at the Von Lehman Home all have something in common – besides their love of music.

“Two other residents are non-verbal, and the other two are limited,” Gentry said.

But that didn’t stop the house party.

“We had close to 30 people here in October,” Gentry recalled. “Friends as well as family for a concert. It was fantastic.”

Music is a daily part of life for Thomas Keeney.

“He’ll practice – and sing – about an hour-or-two a day,” she said. “And Thursdays, he has his guitar lesson at the Guitar Center.

“He’s always happy and never complains. When he sings, it’s the clearest speech we get.”

On a typical day, Thomas Keeney will get ready by fixing his hair, putting on his jewelry, then he’ll sit at his desk – in his room – listening to CDs and playing on his keyboard, according to Gentry.

“His sister (Barb) usually visits on Sunday,” she said, “And his mom lives in an Assisted Living facility.”

Those with Down’s Syndrome nearly always have physical and intellectual disabilities. As adults, their mental abilities are typically similar to those of an eight-or-nine-year-old. At the same time, their emotional and social awareness is very high.

Thomas Keeney may not have found a cure for Down’s Syndrome – but as he was singing Sonny and Cher’s “I Got You Babe” – well, he certainly has it under control.

The Point/Arc was founded in 1972 by a group of parents fighting for the educational rights of their children, who were diagnosed with an intellectual and developmental (I/DD) disability. The mission – to help people with disabilities achieve their highest potential educationally, socially, residentially, and vocationally. The Point/Arc has been an organization that identifies gaps in services and provides care and support to fill these gaps – even when government funding sources are not available.