Governor, First Lady invite Kentuckians to Frankfort for Christmas parade, lighting of state tree Dec. 9

Gov. Andy Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear on Thursday invited Kentuckians to view the Frankfort Christmas Parade and to join them on the South Lawn of the Capitol for the lighting of the state’s Christmas tree on Saturday, Dec. 9.

The parade will begin at 6 p.m. on High Street and will make its way up Capital Avenue by police escort. The floats and vehicles will wrap behind the Capitol, in front of the Annex, where the Governor and First Lady will greet guests. Santa Claus will arrive on the final float of the parade. Following the parade, the First Family and Santa will light the state Christmas tree. The event is expected to conclude between 8 and 8:30 p.m.

“Britainy and I are proud to call Frankfort our home and we’re excited to take part in the Christmas parade with the entire community,” said Gov. Beshear. “We hope Team Kentucky will join us for food, games and more, and also help us collect donations for folks needing a little extra help this Christmas season.”

The First Lady will be collecting new, unwrapped stuffed animals and journals for ZeroV, the statewide coalition of domestic violence shelters. All donations directly help domestic violence programs as they provide life-saving shelter and support services to Kentuckians who seek crisis intervention and support in rebuilding their lives after abuse.

The outdoor parade viewing area is located on the South Lawn of the Capitol, behind the Capitol building and directly in front of the Capitol Annex.

Those wishing to take part in the festivities are encouraged to arrive by 6 p.m. EST Saturday, Dec. 9, and should note that Capitol Avenue will close to traffic at 5:30 p.m. EST ahead of the parade.

There will be food trucks on site – All Thai’d Up, Community Que, The Flying Waffle and Travelin’ Tom’s Coffee – and beverages for sale by Sig Luscher Brewery in addition to necessities such as restrooms, space heaters, picnic tables and more.

In partnership with parade organizers, CapCity Communications, the main stage for the event will also be in the area between the Capitol and Capitol Annex buildings. Those officially judging the entrants for this year’s parade, as well as emcees, DJs and other designated event personnel, will be onstage.

The parade will be livestreamed on the Frankfort Plant Board’s Facebook and YouTube pages.

Governor’s Office