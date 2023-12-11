A nonprofit publication of the Kentucky Center for Public Service Journalism

Graeter’s celebrates grand opening of scoop shop in Union; will be joined by Braxton and Dewey’s Pizza

Staff report

Graeter’s Ice Cream celebrated the grand opening of its latest scoop shop last week — in Union at 8905 U.S. Hwy. 42.

Joining in the fun for the ribbon-cutting and ice cream. (Photo provided)

The grand opening was attended by a generous number of people named Graeter as well as a sizable contingent of local dignitaries.

Additional good news about the new Union location is that two other well-known brands — Braxton Brewing Co. and Dewey’s Pizza — will be joining Graeter’s in the 20,000 sq. ft. of green space and a beer garden.

The group aim to craft a family and community-focused experience to create a vibrant dining and entertainment hub for Union.

The 6th generation of Graeters couldn’t miss the festivities. (Photo provided)

Graeters has stores in five states. Its stores in Northern Kentucky are at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG), Fort Thomas, Fort Mitchell, Taylor Mill — and now Union.

Since 1870, five generations of the Graeter family have remained committed to handcrafting the most indulgent ice cream available. From humble beginnings serving ice cream from a cart in Cincinnati to the nationwide presence today, the family has stayed true to the ideals of the founding generation.

The Graeter family is proud of its 150-year history making fine ice cream.


