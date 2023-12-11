Graeter’s celebrates grand opening of scoop shop in Union; will be joined by Braxton and Dewey’s Pizza

Staff report

Graeter’s Ice Cream celebrated the grand opening of its latest scoop shop last week — in Union at 8905 U.S. Hwy. 42.

The grand opening was attended by a generous number of people named Graeter as well as a sizable contingent of local dignitaries.

Additional good news about the new Union location is that two other well-known brands — Braxton Brewing Co. and Dewey’s Pizza — will be joining Graeter’s in the 20,000 sq. ft. of green space and a beer garden.

The group aim to craft a family and community-focused experience to create a vibrant dining and entertainment hub for Union.

Graeters has stores in five states. Its stores in Northern Kentucky are at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG), Fort Thomas, Fort Mitchell, Taylor Mill — and now Union.

Since 1870, five generations of the Graeter family have remained committed to handcrafting the most indulgent ice cream available. From humble beginnings serving ice cream from a cart in Cincinnati to the nationwide presence today, the family has stayed true to the ideals of the founding generation.

The Graeter family is proud of its 150-year history making fine ice cream.