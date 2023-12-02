Grand opening, ribbon-cutting at Haven Crossing in Walton; celebrating with Meals for Heroes

Developer Woda Cooper Companies, Inc. and co-developer Housing Services Alliance hosted a Grand Opening and Ribbon-Cutting at the new 57-unit Haven Crossing located at 12800 Towne Center Drive in Walton.

Walton’s Mayor Gabe Brown joined representatives of Kentucky Housing Corporation, Boone County, Marble Cliff Capital, First Financial Bank, and other project supporters and partners for the ceremony.

A special luncheon called Meals for Heroes to honor area first responders was part of the event.

Haven Crossing is a three-story building with an elevator that provides 33 one-bedroom units and

24 two-bedroom units. It is restricted to residents aged 55 and over with 30% to 80% area median

income.

The City of Walton supported the development of Haven Crossing.

“Like many communities in our country, Walton has been in great need of affordable housing for our families and workforce, and for seniors who are looking for affordable options that provide for their needs as they age,” said Mayor Gabe Brown. “Haven Crossing Senior Community builds on the great demand for Woda Cooper Companies’ earlier Towne Creek Crossing general occupancy community. We are thrilled 57 senior households now have a new option for quality homes that offer energy efficiency and modern amenities, barrier free access for those with mobility challenges, and community amenities

that encourage residents to socialize.”

Apartments at Haven Crossing feature spacious floor plans with plenty of storage, and modern kitchens with ENERGY STAR appliances, including dishwashers. The units have contemporary finishes, including quality cabinetry, and luxury vinyl tile. Each unit has a washer/dryer hookup.

There are two units with adapted features for those with sight/hearing disabilities and six units

with features for residents with physical disabilities; the entire development provides barrier-free

access to all units and common spaces.

Community amenities include a multipurpose room with kitchenette, fitness center, business center, central laundry, craft room, and grandchildren’s playroom. Outdoor amenities include a gazebo, BBQ area with picnic tables, and community garden. There is an onsite management center for leasing and property management.

Primary financing for the $13.2 million property was supported through the allocation of Low-Income Housing Tax Credits by Kentucky Housing Corporation.

“At Kentucky Housing Corporation, we believe every Kentuckian deserves access to quality, affordable housing,” said Winston Miller, executive director and chief executive officer at Kentucky Housing Corporation. “We are proud to support developments like Haven Crossing that provide seniors not only a comfortable place to live but also energy efficient appliances and features that will keep residents’ utility costs low. We are proud of partners like Woda Cooper who continually strive to innovate and think holistically about the needs of their residents.”

Marble Cliff Capital invested in the tax credits to provide equity financing.

“The entire Marble Cliff Capital team is truly thrilled to be a part of the Haven Crossing development in Walton,” said Jack Kukura, President of Marble Cliff Capital. “Fifty-seven senior households will directly benefit from this new development in a location that has convenient access to healthcare services, retail shopping, and recreation areas. Thank you to everyone who helped make this development possible – particularly our LIHTC investors who are committed to the creation of new affordable housing across their footprint, including in Northern Kentucky.”

First Financial Bank invested in the project via MCC, and they provided the construction loan. “First

Financial’s support for Haven Crossing aligns perfectly with our mission of helping our clients and

communities thrive,” said Roddell McCullough, chief of corporate responsibility for First Financial

Bank. “We enthusiastically support this and other affordable housing projects that contribute to

the overall well-being of the neighborhoods in which we live and serve.”

Haven Crossing’s permanent debt financing is being provided by Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust who

has been a lender for numerous development projects via Woda Cooper.

“Supporting the development of new affordable housing options such as Haven Crossing is critical in our mission as a lender supporting neighborhoods and communities like Walton,” said Michael J. Goerdt, Vice President, Specialty Finance Group for Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust.

“It is exciting to people to now be at home at Haven Crossing and we thank our partners and

supporters who enabled it to come to fruition,” said Tammy Stansbury, Vice President –

Development for Woda Cooper Companies. “After opening the general occupancy Towne Creek

Crossing in 2019, which is also in Walton, we knew there were many local seniors who needed

affordable housing that allowed for age-in-place living.”

Architecture for Haven Crossing was performed by Grimm Architecture, with civil engineering by

Chadan Engineering, Inc. Woda Construction, Inc. was general contractor. Leasing and property

management is handled by Woda Management & Real Estate.

In conjunction with the Haven Crossing Grand Opening and Ribbon-cutting event, Woda Cooper

Companies, Marble Cliff Capital, First Financial Bank, and Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust joined forces to say thank you to area first responders at a special event called Meals for Heroes. The event provided a complimentary catered meal from Brother’s BBQ for area police, fire, and EMS responders as part of the Haven Crossing Grand Opening event.

“Meal for Heroes is a great opportunity to honor Walton’s first responders and connect them with

the new residents at Haven Crossing all over a meal of delicious barbecue. Marble Cliff Capital is

proud to serve as a sponsor of this event,” said Jack Kukura, President, Marble Cliff Capital.

“Walton is a vibrant town where people enjoy living and working and we are very excited to recognize the officers and other individuals who protect the community, day in and day out,” said Tammy Stansbury, Vice President-Development, Woda Cooper Companies.

“As a community-focused bank, we know the importance of first responders in our neighborhoods

and thank them for their service,” said Roddell McCullough of First Financial Bank. “We are excited

for them to join this celebration.”