Griffin Elite Basketball Classic set Dec. 15-17, features finest basketball recruits from across nation

By Andy Furman

NKyTribune reporter

Jordan Griffin always loved basketball.

Now, he wants the world to know about his love – and how much.

“I was a walk-on performer at Coastal Carolina University,” he told the Northern Kentucky Tribune, “And eventually earned a scholarship.”

Now Griffin – a partner with the Griffin Elite Sports and Wellness Sports Complex (700 Dolwick Drive, Erlanger) – is producing an event that hopefully will gain others scholarships in the sport of basketball.

The Griffin Elite Basketball Classic 2023 is set December 15th-17th at the Erlanger complex which bears Jordan’s name.

“We’re bringing together the finest Division I recruits from across the nation,” he said, “ready to take on the top-ranked high school boys basketball programs in Northern Kentucky and Ohio.”

The prep school field includes IMG Academy, Huntington Prep, La Lumiere, Legacy Charter, and Moravian Prep.

“One of the featured match-ups include class of 2025, Five-Star ESPN #2 ranked player in the nation in Darryn Peterson going against Newport’s Taylen Kinney, a class of 2026 ESPN #5 ranked point-guard in the country,” Griffin said.

Lloyd High School’s EJ Walker, an ESPN top-100 class of 2025 member, faces the IMG Academy.

Covington Catholic will face La Lumiere. La Lumiere has perhaps the best backcourt class of 2025 in Jalen Haralson, Jerry Easter – five-star players – and four-star Darius Adams.

The Ellis brothers from Moravian Prep will face Brook Cupps – one of the best high school coaches in the country – Eli Ellis. Ellis returns to Moravian after a year at Overtime Elite to reunite with his younger brother Issaic and his father and head coach – Jermy Ellis.

“You’ll see many Power 5 college coaches in the stands scouting,” Griffin said, “This is like a one-stop shop for recruiters. It’s a great showcase for the players against great competition.”

The Griffin Elite Basketball Classic debuted in 2019 – and was put on-hold thanks to the Covid pandemic. That 2019 Classic was staged at Northern Kentucky University.

“We have a bigger lineup now,” Griffin said, “And we’ve been working on this field for over a year.”

Griffin said former University of Cincinnati assistant basketball coach Larry Davis helped with the field.

“We’re bringing in bigger bleachers the event,” Griffin said. “We’re expecting a max crowd between 750-800 cap.”

And for a limited time, Griffin says the Classic is offering exclusive ten-dollar pre-sale tickets.

Tickets may be purchased at: https:// GEBC2023.eventbrite.com