Holy Cross girls even record with aggressive defensive effort in 56-46 win over Dixie Heights

By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

The Dixie Heights girls basketball team that won its first three games this season by shooting a respectable 42.2 percent from the field made more turnovers than baskets in a 56-46 loss at Holy Cross on Tuesday.

The Indians forced 31 turnovers and allowed only 16 field goals with their aggressive defense. Eight blocked shots by senior center Julia Hunt also played a role in the victory that evened her team’s record at 2-2.

In the Northern Kentucky preseason coaches poll, Holy Cross was No. 3 and Dixie Heights was No. 7.

Dixie Heights junior Catherine Buddenberg made five 3-point goals and scored a career-high 28 points. She got 19 during the second half when the Colonels outscored the home team, 30-23, but it wasn’t enough to offset her team’s shaky start.

After Holy Cross scored the last five points in the first quarter to take a 15-9 lead, Buddenberg made a pair of three throws and her second 3-point goal that cut the deficit to 15-14 early in the second period.

That’s when back-to-back baskets by Hunt launched an 18-2 run by the Indians to open up a 33-16 halftime lead. Turnovers were a recurring problem for the Colonels, who had 19 at the break.

Dixie Heights scored the first six points in the third quarter to pull within 33-22. Holy Cross came on strong once again to open up a 44-28 lead before the Colonels mounted a final rally. Buddenberg made a 3-point goal at the end of the third quarter and scored her team’s first eight points in the fourth quarter during a personal 11-2 run that reduced the margin to 46-39.

After both teams scored three points to make it 49-42, Hunt got six of the Indians’ last eight points to secure the victory. Hunt finished with 19 points. She has reached double figures in each of her team’s first four games.

Both teams have conference games on Friday with Dixie Heights visiting Boone County in Division I and Holy Cross at home against Highlands in Division II. There will be an interesting matchup between Highlands center Marissa Green and Hunt, who finished first and second in the Division II Player of the Year voting last season.

HOLY CROSS 15 18 11 12 — 56

DIXIE HEIGHTS 9 7 15 15 — 46

HOLY CROSS (2-2): Hunt 7 5 19, Arlinghaus 1 0 3, Hayes 3 0 8, Nelson 3 1 7, Wimzie 3 2 9 Carter 3 2 10,. Totals: 20 10 56.

DIXIE HEIGHTS (3-1): Buddenberg 9 5 28, Gibson 1 0 3, Moore 2 2 6, Crawford 3 1 7, Thelen 1 0 2. Totals: 16 8 46.

Three-point goals: HC — Hayes 2, Carter, 2, Wimzie, Arlinghaus. DH — Buddenberg 5, Gibson.