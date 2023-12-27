Horizon Community Funds to award $100k from the Community Impact Fund in ’24; apply starting Jan. 2

Horizon Community Funds of Northern Kentucky will award $100,000 from its Community Impact Fund in 2024 and is seeking letters of intent beginning January 2, 2024. This is the largest Community Impact Fund grant cycle since Horizon Community Funds was founded in 2017.

“Through the Community Impact Fund, we have had been able to fund innovative and critical work being done to support Northern Kentucky,” said Nancy Grayson, President and CEO of Horizon Community Funds. “We look forward each year to learning more about the projects local nonprofits are implementing and are excited to have even more funds to grant out this coming year.”

Letters of intent will be accepted starting January 2. More information about submitting a letter of intent can be found here: www.horizonfunds.org/community-impact-fund-grant.

“Education, healthcare, food insufficiency, workforce development; these are some of the targets of our past Community Impact Fund grants and I’ve no doubt we will continue to see need in those areas,” said Kit Andrews, Horizon Community Funds Grantmaking Chair. “What’s new in 2024 are the increased funds to tackle these and other issues. It’s your kind donations that allow the work to continue making Northern Kentucky a better place to live for all of us.”

For the initial stage of the process, nonprofits are asked to describe their funding proposal, including purpose, amount of funding requested, and desired impact. The letter length is limited to two pages, and is due no later than 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, January 31, 2024. To be eligible, nonprofits must be serving one of the three counties of Boone, Campbell, or Kenton in Northern Kentucky.

The Community Impact Fund at Horizon Community Funds is the organization’s most flexible source of grantmaking dollars and supports long-term solutions, rapid response to emergencies, and the ability to navigate changing community needs in Northern Kentucky.