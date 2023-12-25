If Rumpke is your service for trash collection, here is the holiday schedule and a naughty and nice list

Rumpke service will not occur today. Their team will operate on a one-day delay.

Monday customers will be serviced on Tuesday

Tuesday customers will be serviced on Wednesday

Wednesday customers will be serviced on Thursday

Thursday customers will be serviced on Friday

Friday customers will be serviced on Saturday

Please place material at the curb the night before your scheduled collection day.

Recycling Naughty & Nice List

Not everything belongs in your recycling container. Please take a moment to review our recycling naughty and nice list before placing items in your bin:

Naughty List (not accepted in Rumpke’s recycling program)

• Christmas lights (Editor’s note: check with your city’s website about their Christmas lights recycling opportunities)

• Ornaments

• Christmas trees (real or artificial)

• Ribbon

• Tissue paper

• Foil wrapping paper

• Toys

• Candles & candle holders

• Greeting cards with sound (these contain lithium-ion batteries and should not be discarded in trash or recycling)

• Styrofoam

• Plastic packaging

• Batteries (should not be placed in trash or recycling – please contact your local solid waste district for proper disposal)

Nice List (acceptable items)

• Non-foil wrapping paper

• Cardboard boxes

• Paper gift bags

• Gift boxes

• Postcards, greeting cards and envelopes

• Newspapers and sales ads

• Junk mail

• Clean pizza boxes

• Paperboard (like cracker & cereal boxes)

• Glass bottles & jars

• Beverage cartons

• Aluminum & steel cans

• Plastic bottles, jugs, tubs & cups (Colored party cups, like Solo® cups, are not accepted)

Tossing a Tree?

• Trees should be no more than 6 feet tall when placed at the curb. If larger than 6 feet, please cut into smaller pieces.

• Artificial trees should be disassembled and placed in your trash container.

• Remove all decorations, including lights, garland, tinsel, ornaments, bows and hooks.

• If you have Rumpke yard waste service, real trees should be collected with your yard waste.

• Please don’t place trees in recycling containers.

For more information on Rumpke’s holiday schedule and curbside guidelines, please visit www.rumpke.com.