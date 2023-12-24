KDFW’s K9 Gambit gets new protective vest thanks to donation from non-profit Vested Interest in K9s

Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources Law Enforcement’s K9 Gambit has received a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. K9 Gambit’s vest was sponsored by Barbara Napolitano of Oak Brook, IL and embroidered with the sentiment “Gifted by G. Napolitano.”

Partnered with Conservation Officer Cody Berry in southcentral Kentucky, Gambit is one of three Labrador retrievers, all siblings, that joined the department in late 2022.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., established in 2009, is a 501(c)(3) charity whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States. This potentially lifesaving body armor for four-legged K9 officers is U.S. made, custom fitted, and NIJ certified. Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided more than 5,379 vests to K9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million, which is made possible by both private and corporate donations.

The program is open to U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. K9s with expired vests are also eligible to participate. There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the United States.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. accepts tax-deductible contributions in any amount, while a single donation of $985 will sponsor one vest. Each vest has a value of $1,800, weighs an average of 4-5 pounds, and comes with a five-year warranty.

For more information, or to learn about volunteer opportunities, please call 508-824-6978. Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. provides information, lists events, and accepts donations electronically at www.vik9s.org, or by check mailed to P.O. Box 9, East Taunton, MA 02718.