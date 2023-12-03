Kentucky healthcare workers, public school educators will be grand marshals of Beshear inauguration parade

Kentucky Health News

Kentucky healthcare workers and public school educators will serve as grand marshals of Gov. Andy Beshear’s inauguration parade, which is scheduled for 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 12, in Frankfort.

The parade will be live-streamed on KET.

“We are excited to continue moving forward, together for every Kentucky family,” the governor and first lady Britainy Beshear said in a news release.

“Grand marshals for the inaugural parade represent the health-care workers who guided Kentuckians through the global pandemic, disasters and other events, and educators from across the Commonwealth, who continue to lead Kentucky’s children into the future.”

The release said the parade will tell the story of Beshear’s first four-year term: “governing through a time of unprecedented adversity, capitalizing on game-changing economic opportunities and moving Kentuckians forward, together. The parade features individuals, communities, companies and groups who played a major role in the story of the last four years, looking back at the struggles and successes, before giving way to the young people who will bring Kentucky into the bright future ahead.”

“Healthcare workers deserve the appreciation of every Kentuckian,” said Dr. Valerie Briones-Pryor, chief medical officer at UofL Health-Shelbyville Hospital. “I’m grateful they are being honored in this way.”

The official event schedule for the inauguration is here.