Kentucky running back Ray Davis indicates he will play when Cats face Clemson in Gator Bowl Dec. 29

By Keith Taylor
Kentucky Today
Ray Davis indicated Thursday on social media that he will play one more game with Kentucky in the Gator Bowl against Clemson on Dec. 29.
Ten days ago it looked like Davis’ time at UK was over when he declared for the NFL draft but the chance to go against Clemson in Jacksonville, Fla., gave him a change of heart.
On Thursday night, Davis tweeted a video message thanking Kentucky fans for their support with the caption, “chapter started: Sep 2, 2023 > chapter ends Dec 29, 2023.” Sept. 2 was the date of Kentucky’s season opener. Dec. 29 is the date of the Gator Bowl.
The video ended with the text, “See y’all December 29.”
Kentucky coach Mark Stoops said on Monday that players were reconsidering options for the bowl game, including Davis, the Cats’ best running back in a 7-5 season. He scored three touchdowns in a 38-31 win over then 10th-ranked Louisville in the last game of the regular season.
By playing in the bowl game, Davis will have the chance to add to his UK single-season record for touchdowns scored (20). He has already surpassed the 1,000-yard rushing plateau for the season.
In five college seasons that included stopovers at Temple, Vanderbilt and Kentucky, Davis has totaled 4,319 all-purpose yards with 40 touchdowns.
Davis may not get the usual amount of carries against Clemson. Stoops said earlier this week that Ramon Jefferson would get extra carries as a way to audition for NFL scouts after a knee injury kept him sidelined last season.
Quarterback Devin Leary has already said he was going to be playing in the bowl game.
Several key Clemson players will be skipping the bowl game in preparation for the NFL draft, according to reports.