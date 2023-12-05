KY Arts Council offers partnership grants to qualified organizations for ’24-’25 for operations support

Kentucky nonprofit arts organizations that provide year-round arts programs and opportunities are eligible to apply for general operating support funds through Feb. 15.

Kentucky Arts Partnership grants to qualified organizations will support operating costs such as salaries and arts program expenses incurred between July 1, 2024 and June 30, 2025.

In fiscal year 2023, the Kentucky Arts Council awarded over $1.1 million to 100 nonprofit arts organizations. In turn, those organizations provided approximately 3.7 million unique arts experiences and leveraged more than $81 million in additional funding collectively. Funding for Kentucky Arts Partnership grants comes from the Kentucky General Assembly and the National Endowment for the Arts.

“Operational support to the state’s arts infrastructure provides economic and education benefits to Kentuckians across the state,” said Chris Cathers, Kentucky Arts Council executive director. “It helps our state’s nonprofit arts groups to, among other things, support salaries and provide arts programming where they are, promoting a sense of pride in their community.”

Grant awards are based on the amount of funds available to the Kentucky Arts Council and the number of organizations applying. Applicants’ scores are determined by an independent review panel based on prescribed performance expectations, and each organization’s operating revenue.

The arts council will host an application webinar at 2 p.m. EST on Dec. 13. During the webinar, Kentucky Arts Council staff will walk prospective applicants through the process and answer questions. The online event is free, but registration is required.

Additionally, arts council staff will be available for virtual office hours at 2 p.m. every Tuesday during January. To join a virtual office hour session, click here.

For more information on the Kentucky Arts Partnership grant, visit the arts council website or contact Sarah M. Schmitt, arts organization and access director, at sarahm.schmitt@ky.gov or 502-782-1668.