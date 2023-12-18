Little Links to Learning provides ‘happy Christmas’ pajama gifts to all Beechgrove Elementary students

Thanks to a generous donation from Little Links to Learning, the entire student population at Beechgrove Elementary School (over 600 students) received pajamas on Friday, Dec. 15.
Every year, Christine Fairchild at Little Links to Learning tries to instill in her students the importance of giving during the holiday season.
In the past, they have created cancer kits, given monetary donations to charity, etc. but this year they wanted to try something a little different and work with a local school.
Fairchild’s hope was for her students to see what a large impact they could have on the community when they all work together.
“At Little Links to Learning it is very important to me to teach our preschoolers not only to be kind, respectful, grateful, but to also learn how important it is to take care of our community and the people in it,” said Fairchild.
“To teach this lesson, Little Links does a community service project each year, and out of all the projects we have done, our Prancer’s PJs for Kids has been my favorite. My entire career has been focused on making kids happy and giving them memorable moments and the smiles on the faces of these kiddos says we accomplished that today.”
Sharing the Christmas joy
(Photos provided)