Make a list, check it off: 25 ways to festive feasting, spirited sipping on the B-Line this holiday season

By Amanda Lewis

meetNKY

As the days grow shorter and temperatures drop, let Northern Kentucky’s self-guided bourbon tour, The B-Line, a truly singular experience, warm you up and spread some seasonal cheer.

The B-Line has a well-earned reputation for introducing tourists to Northern Kentucky, but the holiday season is a great time for residents to celebrate this treasure too — and enjoy its advantages.

Here are 25 ways to check off your The B-Line list — and guide you through festive feasting and spirited sipping this season. Eat, drink, and be merry while you explore memorable spots and savor the best of Northern Kentucky’s food and drink scene.

Cheers to a December to remember. And a Merry Christmas to all.

Eat

1. Visit Beehive Augusta Tavern for a delightful Sunday brunch that blends classic favorites with unique twists or enjoy a night out with live music and a delicious meal in their welcoming ambiance.

2. Indulge in Bouquet‘s curated “Motherboard” for a diverse selection of cheeses, charcuterie, and accompaniments. When you check in with your digital B-Line Guide you can get 10% off a bourbon pour.

3. Try the “Pogue Pork Chop” at Caproni’s in Maysville for a perfectly seasoned, mouthwatering experience with amazing views of the Ohio River.

4. Delight in Southern-inspired “Goetta Hush Puppies” at Libby’s Southern Comfort in Covington, a creative fusion of comfort and innovation. On Thursdays enjoy ½ off bourbon pours.

5. Enjoy Dutch “Bitterballen” at Lisse Steakhuis in Covington, an American steakhouse with Dutch flair. Check in with your digital B-Line Guide and receive 10% off a bourbon pour.

6. Taste Purple Poulet’s “Claim to Fame” fried chicken dinner, named best in the state by Southern Living magazine. When you check in with your digital B-Line Guide you can get a free appetizer with purchase.

7. Experience Kentucky tradition at the historic Tousey House Tavern in Burlington with the “Tousey Hot Brown,” a layered, broiled delight. When you check in with your digital B-Line Guide you will get a 10% off bourbon pour.

8. Savor one of the many Italian classics on Pompilio’s menu in Newport. Save room to indulge in one of their homemade cannoli and the bourbon delight that is a “Kentucky Coffee.”

9. Coppin’s in Covington is ready to delight the senses from breakfast tots and lattes to tomahawk pork chops and seasonal cocktails. Check in with your digital B-Line guide for a complimentary fritters appetizer with the purchase of two entrees.

Drink

10. Indulge in The Globe’s “Pass the Buck” cocktail, a perfect blend of spirits and sophistication. When you check in with your B-Line digital pass you can enjoy $5 off.

11. Discover the “North Manhattan” at Knowledge Bar, a refined twist on a classic Manhattan. Enjoy some light bites with your cocktail in an intimate, modern bar with one-of-a-kind lighted art display.

12. Warm up with a house cider and bourbon cocktail at Old Kentucky Bourbon Bar in Covington. If you check in with your digital B-Line Guide, you can take $15 off select single barrel offerings.

13. Bid the day farewell with Rich’s Proper Food & Drink’s “One Last Smoke” cocktail — a smokey take on the classic Manhattan. When you check in with your B-Line Guide you can get 10% off a bourbon pour.

14. Let the experienced bartenders at Prohibition Bourbon Bar in Newport create a custom tasting flight just for you. Play to your preferences or discover new ones and see for yourself the largest collection of bourbon and rye whiskeys found anywhere in the world.

15. Nicholas Funken was a coal broker who built — and may be haunting — the home in which Three Spirits Tavern is now located. In tribute, try the “Funken Old Fashioned,” a bourbon and bitters dream.

16. Before your long winter’s nap, ensure sweet dreams with a “Sugar Plum” cocktail from Smoke Justis. Flavors of plum, pomegranate, and brown sugar dance with bourbon and bubbles in this seasonal delight.

17. Experience the “Broken Hatchet” cocktail at Wiseguy Lounge in Covington. This masterfully crafted cocktail uses flame to weave the flavors of orange, hazelnut, cinnamon, and black walnut.

18. Explore the “Taste of the Day” at Revival Vintage Spirits & Bottle Shop for a curated, vintage spirits experience in Covington.

Make Merry

19. Step into the spirit of the season with a tour at New Riff Distilling and journey through the artistry of bourbon making. When you check in with your B-Line Digital Guide you can get $10 off in the gift shop.

20. Gift Augusta Distillery’s Buckner’s Single Barrel for a locally inspired and sophisticated flavor profile.

21. Choose Boone County Distilling’s Bourbon Cream for a rich, velvety holiday treat. Check in with your digital B-Line Guide for 10% off in their gift shop.

22. Surprise with Neely Family Distillery’s Chocolate Moonshine Truffle, a unique blend of moonshine and chocolate.

23. Experience Second Sight Distilling’s “Darker Days Old Fashioned.” With maple and walnut, it’s an adventure in bold flavors.

24. Enjoy the “Winning Colors” cocktail at Pensive Distilling, a bourbon twist on the classic tequila sunrise. Unwind with their trivia events every Sunday night in December.

25. Elevate the holidays with Old Pogue’s Master’s Select, a meticulously crafted bourbon celebrating craftsmanship.