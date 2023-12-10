Mann Elementary student Simran Lad among winners of KYTC’s 2023 Adopt-A-Highway Art Contest

KYTC named 12 students representing 11 Kentucky counties as top finishers in the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s 2023 Adopt-A-Highway Art Contest, and one of them is a NKY student from Boone County.

The annual contest allows young Kentuckians to showcase their talents while promoting an important message of keeping roadsides free of litter.

This year’s theme “Can it, Kentucky” drew in nearly 900 entries statewide from students ages 5-18. The winning art came from students representing 12 unique schools.

“We’re thankful to have young and talented Kentuckians lend a hand at sharing an important message to encourage us all to do our part to keep Kentucky beautiful,” said Gov. Andy Beshear.

Adding his congratulations to the winners, KYTC Secretary Jim Gray touched on the importance of promoting a cleaner Kentucky.

“Litter-free roadsides do more than protect our scenic byways; they also keep harmful materials from washing off roads and sidewalks and into our drinking water,” said Gray. “We’re grateful to have students be part of the solution of maintaining a clean and safe environment.”

The top finishers in each of the four age divisions will receive a $100 gift card, while second- and third-place finishers will each receive a $50 gift card. First through third-place recipients for all age groups will have their pieces displayed at the Transportation Cabinet Office Building in Frankfort.

The 2023 contest winners are:

5-8 age category:

• 1st place: Simran Lad, Shirley Mann Elementary School, Boone County

• 2nd place: Cruz Melton, Greenville Elementary School, Muhlenberg County

• 3rd place: Joshua James, Victory Arts, Carter County

9-11 age category:

• 1st place: Meera Patel, Good Shepherd School, Franklin County

• 2nd place: Natalie Leake, Old Kentucky Home Middle School, Nelson County

• 3rd place: Sophia Reik, Garrard Middle School, Garrard County

12-14 age category:

• 1st place: Blakely Callahan, South Laurel High School, Laurel County

• 2nd place: Kathryn Whitecotton, Heritage Christian Academy, Christian County

• 3rd place: Brynlee Smith, McLean County Middle School

15-18 age category:

• 1st place: Jasmine Beckwith, Christian County High School

• 2nd place: Shannen Eckert, Rockcastle County High School

• 3rd place: Cloey Bowman, Morgan County High School

The Adopt-A-Highway program is a statewide volunteer effort to reduce roadside litter and keep Kentucky’s highways beautiful. Litter-free roads promote a clean environment, foster civic pride, and save taxpayer dollars. More information on Kentucky’s Adopt-A-Highway program can be found at transportation.ky.gov.

Kentucky Treansportation Cabinet