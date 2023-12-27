Mike Tussey: NCAA bowls-NFL football, college basketball and resolutions — are you ready for 2024?

Two nights ago, America celebrated Christmas as we have done for centuries with our families. I certainly hope that your Christmas was one of the best ever – complete with a beautiful tree, gifts, dinner with hugs and kisses among your loved ones.
Today, here we are in mid-week awaiting another super holiday weekend of New Years Eve and New Years day, just days away. This double barreled holiday suggests that after working very hard for the last 52 weeks, we have earned the right to celebrate big time, but let’s do it very safely.
Celebrate we will this weekend from Friday night NCAA basketball to New Years Eve parties and parades and even New Years Eve NFL Football – December 31 – Bengals/Chiefs football at 4:25 on CBS. New Year’s Day you can enjoy 14 wall to wall NFL games all beginning at 1PM on Fox and CBS.
Of course, we can enjoy all this with a huge feast and goodies to help us make it through the holiday weekend.
Sunday, December 31 on New Year’s Eve, the world knows it’s indeed “party time” and across the globe, we will definitely put an exclamation point on the waning hours of 2023. Many will attend parties wherever they may be.
Here’s some sound advice – DO NOT DRINK AND DRIVE. In fact, name a designated driver and be very careful on the streets to and from your party.
So, sit back! There is a ton of NCAA Bowl games which begin TODAY December 27:
• 2PM Military Bowl Virginia Tech vs Tulane ESPN
• 530PM Duke’s Mayo Bowl UNC vs WVU ESPN
• 8PM Holiday Bowl Louisville vs USC Fox
• 9PM Texas Bowl Texas vs Oklahoma ESPN.
Tomorrow, Thursday, December 28 (4) more Bowl Games. Friday, December 29 (4) more Bowl Games which includes the Gator Bowl with KENTUCKY VS CLEMSON 12 Noon ESPN. Saturday, December 30 (4) more Bowl Games. Check the College Football Bowl Schedule (included here) which includes Dec 30 and (5) Games on New Year’s Day including -The Rose Bowl – Michigan vs Alabama 5PM ESPN. January 1, 2024 will dawn brightly and it’s a good bet there will be many celebrants who will want that “after the party” breakfast. It’s part of the plan as we prepare for Football in just a few hours. This weekend is huge not only for NFL Football, but NCAA Basketball which takes center stage Friday, December 29 with these local teams in action:
• Kentucky vs Illinois State 7PM at Rupp Arena
• Cincinnati vs Evansville 7PM Home
• Northern Kentucky vs Purdue-Ft. Wayne 7PM
Away
• Xavier is not scheduled.
2024 brings of course, brings our New Year’s Resolutions
Have you decided what your resolutions may be for the New Year? Some of us jokingly make a few and our intent is to carry them out, but never do. Then there are those who really try, but never complete the goals. Let’s take a look at the keys you can use to help you complete your new resolutions:
• Start Small
• Stay Consistent
• Be Kind to Yourself Along the Way
As you would expect, the top resolution for us all is to live a healthier life; with the thoughts of exercising more, eat healthier and of course, lose weight.So, according to Forbes Health/One Poll; here are some numbers that may just surprise you:
• 38.5% of adults will set new resolutions
• 59% ( 18-34 ) have goals which make them the largest demographic setting resolutions
• 48% make “exercising more” the most popular resolution
• 23% will quit within the first week
• 36% make it past the first month
• 9% successfully keep their resolutions and goals.
It’s likely sometime here in December, you have had serious thoughts about your new resolutions for 2024 which targets your overall health. If it includes exercise which demands stamina, strength and agility, be sure and check with your doctor for advice.
For me, my New Year’s resolutions are to continue being active with friends, watch my health, keep exercising and to live every given day to the best I can.
Of course, giving great thanks to you know who because I have a feeling somebody up there likes
me.
Best of Luck with whatever resolutions you may have in mind while keep in mind the dividends are many. I certainly hope that your Christmas was one of the best ever with a beautiful tree, gifts, dinner and hugs and kisses among your loved ones.
Last week, I mentioned about the great traditional Christmas movies of our time. One of which was White Christmas. Within the movie, Bing Crosby and Rosemary Clooney sang a ballad “Count Your Blessings.” The first three lines of the song conveys a strong understanding of how we live our lives:
“When I am worried and I can’t sleep, I count my blessings instead of sheep and I fall asleep counting my blessings.”
In reality, the lyrics from Irving Berlin suggest amid our trials and tribulations of life, we should pause, and count our blessings. As we are on the threshold of a new year, take a minute and reflect back on your life and you will find without any doubt, many blessings that you can be thankful for. I am very blessed as I count them each and every day.
For the last 52 Wednesdays, I sincerely hope you have enjoyed my weekly Northern Kentucky Tribune columns, The weekly topics are those that touch our lives every day in some manner.
Feel free to comment, and I would love to hear from you too. THANKS for being there. From Jo and me, we wish you and yours a very happy, healthy and prosperous 2024. HAPPY NEW YEAR.
